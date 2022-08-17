Briscoe Western Art Museum's Summer Film Series closes out with screening of Wind River

click to enlarge Lionsgate Home Entertainment Jeremy Renner plays Cory Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who discovers the body of an 18-year-old girl on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation.

As part of its Summer Film Series, the Briscoe will screen the 2017 neo-Western murder mysteryWritten and directed by Taylor Sheridan (), the film stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner () as Cory Lambert, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who discovers the body of an 18-year-old girl on Wyoming's Wind River Indian Reservation. Actress Elizabeth Olsen () plays Jane Banner, a rookie FBI agent who recruits Cory as her tracker through the frozen terrain.Actor and San Antonio native Gil Birmingham plays the father of the murdered young girl, who was also one of Cory's close friends.More than 5,700 indigenous women and girls went missing in the U.S. in 2016, according to statistics from the National Crime Information Center, sobears some topical poignancy."It's something that affects the life of every member of the reservation, and it's not discussed in our popular culture, in the public awareness," Sheridan told Interview magazine at the time of the film's release. "It's unknown. It's ignored by the media. It's not that the leaders of these tribes aren't screaming about it, it's just that no one's listening. It's one of the great things about film: We can give a voice to those that are not being heard."