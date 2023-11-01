Comedian Eddie Izzard draws from 35 years of standup in new tour, coming to San Antonio Friday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Fred Duval Izzard will perform at the Majestic Theatre on The Remix Live tour.

British comedian, actor and political activist Eddie Izzard's The Remix Live tour is being billed as a chance for her to "remix and re-imagine" select bits from 35 years of standup performances.However, given the gender-fluid comic's surreal, stream-of-consciousness delivery, it's hard to imagine this being a standard greatest hits package. Indeed, Izzard's penchant for thought-provoking surrealism is enough of a stock and trade that Monty Python's John Cleese once dubbed her "the lost Python."Even standard comedic topics — from familiar pop culture to drugs in sports — get a new twist when given the Izzard treatment. In one of her most famous bits, for example, she suggests that there should be a "Stoned Olympics," in which spectators fill the stands to watch athletes try to compete while baked out of their minds.Whatever an Izzard "remix" looks like, it's bound to be a wild, side-splitting ride that hops between the familiar and the outer limits.