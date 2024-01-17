LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Eliza Doolittle will enunciate her way through My Fair Lady at San Antonio's Tobin Center this week

The touring production stars Anette Barrios-Torres as Doolittle and Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 8:00 am

In the musical, Professor Henry Higgins insists on teaching Eliza Doolittle how to pass for a "proper lady."
Jeremy Daniel
In the musical, Professor Henry Higgins insists on teaching Eliza Doolittle how to pass for a "proper lady."
Six-time Tony Award-winning musical My Fair Lady, which also spawned the renowned 1964 film starring Audrey Hepburn, is waltzing into San Antonio for a limited two-day run.

The rags-to-riches tale begins in a London town square, where Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle (Anette Barrios-Torres) has a chance encounter with one of England's most revered phonetics scholars, Professor Henry Higgins (Jonathan Grunert). When Higgins expresses his annoyance at Eliza's thick accent, Eliza takes his words to heart, appearing later at his home to ask for elocution lessons in hopes of improving her job prospects.

Thrilled to tackle such a challenging case, the notoriously self-absorbed Higgins insists he can teach Eliza how to pass for a "proper lady." Before long, Eliza is attending horse races and charity galas, donning expensive gowns and dazzling the elites with her poise and pronunciation.

But when Higgins' mentorship veers into mockery and eventually misogyny, Eliza terminates the relationship and leaves her high-flying life behind. Left rife with regret, Higgins must either unlearn his archaic ideas of femininity or lose the closest friend he's ever had.

$39.60-$124.50, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's Wembanyama surprises Spurs fan with tickets after missing game

