Could Steph Curry, LeBron James end up in San Antonio? Some sports betters think so.

click to enlarge
Instagram / @spurs
The Spurs struggled during the recently completed season, but some sports better seem to think they could land aging talent.
The struggling San Antonio Spurs are the betting favorites to land two aging NBA legends — Steph Curry and LeBron James — in offseason trades, according to data from sports betting website BetOnline
.
Of course, folks can bet on anything, and even seasoned gamblers get things wrong. (How else does Vegas keep the lights on, right?) But because people are speculating, let's run down the purported logic behind folks wagering that the two high-profile players could end up here.
Bets on whether Curry will be playing in a Spurs jersey next season began pouring in Tuesday after the Golden State Warriors' heartbreaking 118-94 loss against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA play-in tournament, according to BetOnline.
To many NBA fans, the Warriors' loss marks the end of an era in which Golden State won three NBA titles in four years between 2015 and 2019. However, with an aging and costly roster — similar to the situation surrounding the Spurs in 2018 — some speculate the Warriors might be looking to offload talent in exchange for draft picks.
And the current Spurs have plenty of picks and young talent to throw into a potential trade.
Although Curry, at 36, is in the twilight of his career, he can still put up impressive numbers, averaging 22 points a night.
Speculation about Curry's exit from the Bay Area comes months after oddsmakers projected
that James' also could be headed to San Antonio, according to BetOnline.
The thinking there is that James' son, Bronny, announced his intention to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. Of course, James might want his son to be coached by the best, and Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich is certainly a contender in that regard.
What's more, James has made it no secret that he wants to play alongside his son
before he retires.
Again with the reminder that this is pure — and perhaps wildly wrong — speculation, Spurs fans can dream.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed