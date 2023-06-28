Golden Girls parody starring San Antonio drag queens returns to Woodlawn Pointe this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Players at the Pointe The Players at the Pointe focus on bringing LGBTQ-related theatrical performances to the San Antonio community.

Part of this year's Pride celebrations, the Players at the Pointe present, a spoof of the 1980s sitcomThe live performance series has been a mainstay at Woodlawn Pointe since its premiere in 2018 and features a cast of drag queens in lead roles.Founded by Jose DeHoyos, Kristi Waters and Gilbert Lopez, the Players at the Pointe focus on bringing LGBTQ-related theatrical performances to the San Antonio community.With the original sitcom following the lives of four women of a certain age all living together, it's no surprisegarnered a devoted gay following. Besides, the sitcom's then-taboo themes and subject matter often made for interesting TV viewing. Who can forget the episode where Blanche confuses the word "lesbian" for "Lebanese?"The Players' show parodies that episode as well as other moments that paved the way for LGBTQ-related discussions on sitcom TV. As anti-LGBTQ lawmakers in Texas and other states look to crush hard-fought rights, the Players at the Pointe's spoof reminds us of the importance of laughter, community and in keeping our "chosen families."