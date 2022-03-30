Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into San Antonio on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck A customer transaction at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe Truck The super kawaii Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.

Can't get over the super kawaii character that is Hello Kitty? You can your fill of Hello Kitty merchandise and sweet treats for one day only by visiting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck.Wave back to a smiling Hello Kitty on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shops at La Cantera near the Barnes & Noble. Exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectible items will be available for purchase, including Hello Kitty cookies, plush toys and pin sets.Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first debuted in Oct. 2014 and is currently touring across the United States. The truck accepts only credit/debit card payments.