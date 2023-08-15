One-woman show The Other Mozart puts the spotlight on Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sister

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 1Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts The Other Mozart is in turns hilarious, eye-opening and bittersweet.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's musical genius has been celebrated in works including the play and movie, but the contributions of his sister Maria have long remained in the shadows.However, Maria — nicknamed "Nannerl" — takes center stage in playwright Sylvia Milo's tour de force one-woman drama at the Tobin Center this weekend.Adapted from often bawdy letters exchanged between Nannerl, her younger brother and other members of the Mozart clan,shines the spotlight on the woman whose virtuosic skills on instruments including the harpsichord and fortepiano led her to actually claim first billing on many of her joint concerts with lil' Wolfie.literally puts Nannerl center stage, where she addresses the audience while sporting a billowing powdered wig, an elaborate corset and a dazzling 18-foot dress that radiates in all directions. In turns hilarious, eye-opening and bittersweet, Milo's show also features Wolfgang's virtuosic music and 18th-century woman composer Marianna Martines but none from Nannerl herself, whose original compositions, praised by her brother and her contemporaries, have been lost to time.