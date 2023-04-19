San Antonio Brahmas' playoff chances hang in the balance for team's final home game

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / XFL The Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for the Brahmas to make the playoffs.

After winning their first home game of the season against the Orlando Guardians this past weekend, the San Antonio Brahmas will take on the No. 1 seed D.C. Defenders in their latest XFL showdown.The Brahmas' victory against Orlando means the team could still make the playoffs if can pull off a win against D.C. — but the Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for that to happen.That means Saturday's game at the Alamodome could be the last chance to see the Brahmas in action until next season.