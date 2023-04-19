Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Brahmas' playoff chances hang in the balance for team's final home game

Saturday's game at the Alamodome could be the last chance to see the XFL team in action until next season.

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge The Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for the Brahmas to make the playoffs. - Courtesy Photo / XFL
Courtesy Photo / XFL
The Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for the Brahmas to make the playoffs.
After winning their first home game of the season against the Orlando Guardians this past weekend, the San Antonio Brahmas will take on the No. 1 seed D.C. Defenders in their latest XFL showdown.

The Brahmas' victory against Orlando means the team could still make the playoffs if can pull off a win against D.C. — but the Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for that to happen.

That means Saturday's game at the Alamodome could be the last chance to see the Brahmas in action until next season.

$18 and up, 2 p.m., Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

