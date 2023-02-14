San Antonio Brahmas to face St. Louis Battlehawks in first game at the Alamodome Sunday, Feb.19

San Antonio sports fans can catch a glimpse of the newly formed XFL semi-pro sports franchise and see what Brahmas head coach, former NFL star Hines Ward, has managed to put together on the field.

By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 12:12 pm

The jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability.
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Brahmas
The jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability.
The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the St. Louis Battlehawks this month in a nationally televised game at the Alamodome.

The Brahmas' inaugural home game will be the first time San Antonio sports fans will catch a glimpse of the newly formed XFL semi-pro sports franchise and see what Brahmas head coach, former NFL star Hines Ward, has managed to put together on the field.

Even so, the jury is still out as to whether Alamo City residents will welcome the Brahmas sufficiently to ensure the team's future viability, given the litany of semi-pro football teams that have petered out here, most recently the AAF's Commanders in 2019.

$24 and up, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com, ABC.

Michael Karlis

Revered San Antonio visual artist Jesse Treviño has died following battle with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Jesse Treviño taught himself how to paint left-handed after losing his right arm during the Vietnam War.

