San Antonio Zoo school wins prestigious architectural award

The Will Smith Zoo school also be featured in this month's issue of Texas Architect Magazine.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 9:04 am

click to enlarge The Will Smith Zoo School opened in 2018 and was designed by San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects. - Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The Will Smith Zoo School opened in 2018 and was designed by San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects.
The San Antonio Zoo has won yet another award — this time for the architecture of its nature-based preschool. The Will Smith Zoo School won the prestigious Texas Society of Architects 2023 Design Award, zoo officials announced Thursday.

San Antonio-based firm Lake Flato Architects designed the school, which opened in 2018. Zoo officials said the award recognizes the campus' harmonious blend of educational excellence and sustainable design principles. The zoo launched the school to let students experience nature, wildlife and conservation through immersive, hands-on experiences.

"We are honored to receive the Texas Society of Architects' Design Award, which highlights our dedication to innovative education and conservation," said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. "At Will Smith Zoo School, we believe in empowering every child to become a guardian of our planet's precious wildlife and ecosystems. We aim to inspire the next generation of conservation leaders through transformative, experiential learning."

The Will Smith Zoo School, along with the other projects recognized by the Texas Society of Architects 2023 Design Awards, will be featured in the September issue of Texas Architect Magazine.

