San Antonio's New Year's Eve bash will ring in 2024 with fireworks, live music and more

The city’s official annual New Year’s Eve party returns to ring in 2024, bringing with it live music, eclectic DJ sets, carnival attractions and — of course — food, drinks and fireworks.Put on by the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, CelebrateSA draws more than 70,000 attendees to downtown each year — whether rain, shine, or in this year’s case, construction.This year, the main live music and fireworks show will move just around the corner from South Alamo Street, where it usually takes place. The new destination is Market Street between South Alamo and the Grand Hyatt with pedestrian connections to Hemisfair’s Civic Park ().Those at Market Street can anticipate performances from alt-pop band Jefferson Clay, electronic rock trio Pop Pistol and pop-soul singer Shannon Sionna, along with open-format sets from DJ Cósmicaa. At Civic Park, revelers will encounter DISCO PICNIC, a garden party thrown by SoundCream Airstream featuring sets by DJ Flacucho and Príncipe Q — along with the city’s best view of the fireworks.The party will continue at the satellite event CelebrateSA on the River, with live music and sets from Vanita Leo, DJ Joaquin Muerte and South Texas barrio big band Bombasta at the Arneson River Theatre ().On top of all that, family-friendly activities including carnival rides, games and artisan vendors will line the streets. Food, hot drinks, cocktails, bubbles and beer will be available for purchase — and all proceeds will benefit SA and Bexar County parks.The night will end with a bang as fireworks pop off at midnight.Staying in? News4 San Antonio will broadcast live from Market Street starting at 10:30 p.m., while Telemundo will cover the festivities from the Arneson River Theatre beginning at 11 p.m. as part of its nationwide New Year’s Eve special,