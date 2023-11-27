LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team returning to San Antonio for January match

Tickets for the friendly against Slovenia go on sale Monday, Dec. 4.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge The match will kick-off at Toyota Field at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20. - Wikimedia Commons / Victor Araiza
Wikimedia Commons / Victor Araiza
The match will kick-off at Toyota Field at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is returning to San Antonio for the first time since 2015 for a friendly match against Slovenia, team officials said Monday.

The USMNT'S first match of 2024 will be played at Toyota Field at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 28, while general tickets will be available via the team's website starting Monday, Dec. 4.

Fans can also watch the action on TNT, Telemundo and Universo or stream the game via Max and Peacock.

The match against Slovenia is nothing more than a scrimmage, but it allows the team members to show off its skills ahead of the Copa America, the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement.

"With the World Cup coming to the United States in 2026, we have placed a huge priority on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions," Berhalter said. "Between the Olympics, Concacaf Nations League and Copa America, the chances are there for players to make a statement, and for many of them the game in San Antonio can be an important first step."

The U.S. men's soccer team last played in San Antonio in an international friendly 2-0 victory over Mexico at the Alamodome.

"We are excited to return to San Antonio for the first time since 2015," U.S. Soccer Chief Commercial Officer Dace Wright said. "As part of our core mission to grow the game, we think it's important to bring the national teams to different markets across the United States as well as showcase the great work being done at all levels of the sport."

