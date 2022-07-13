TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Werq the World tour brings Jorgeous and other Drag Race alums to San Antonio

The high-octane show at the Majestic Theatre will feature elaborate, choreographed lip-synchs showcasing stars from the latest season of Drag Race and fan favorites from seasons past.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge MARCO OVANDO
Marco Ovando
A live offshoot of the RuPaul's Drag Race universe, the Werq the World Tour has been trotting the globe since 2017 — save for a COVID-related hiatus in 2020.

Presented by the production companies Voss Events and World of Wonder in partnership with VH1, Werq the World recently wrapped up a 24-city European tour and is freshly rebooted for a North American leg that touches down in the Alamo City.

Staged in a concert-like format — complete with convenient jumbotrons for those in the balcony seats — the high-octane shows feature elaborate, choreographed lip-synchs showcasing stars from the latest season of Drag Race and fan favorites from seasons past.

Fresh off Season 14 — one of the most diverse in franchise history — San Antonio-born Latina showgirl Jorgeous, outspoken oddball Daya Betty and lovable Southern belle Angeria Paris VanMicheals are set to slay the Majestic's storied stage, along with five other Drag Race alumni: New York-based Scottish queen Rosé (Season 13); tatted-up "body builder Barbie" Kameron Michaels (Season 10, All Stars 6); fringe-loving Dallasite Asia O'Hara (Season 10); Milwaukee-born Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall; and rowdy Puerto Rican diva Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo — who is currently starring in the Drag Race spinoff and "social dating experiment" Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love.

$49.50-$125, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

Arts Slideshows

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

Arts Slideshows

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Battle scenes from WWE Monday Night RAW at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everyone we saw celebrating vibrant local culture at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest

Everyone we saw at San Antonio's F.R.I.D.A. Fest celebrating colorful local culture
All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party

All the fun and creative people we saw at San Antonio's Chancla Fest block party
You can actually take the stairs at the Tower of the Americas. It’ll only take you 952 steps to reach the top of the 750-foot-tall structure. Photo via Instagram / nanastravelbook

20 useless facts about San Antonio you can use to impress out-of-towners

Trending

San Antonio Spurs' summer league team shows rookie promise despite a rough start

By Tommy Escobar

Blake Wesley, the 25th pick and third first-rounder for the Spurs, put spectators on notice with his first two summer league performances.

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum adds 7-foot bronze snail sculpture to its outdoor collection

By Caroline Wolff

Hank Willis Thomas, History of the Conquest, 2017. Bronze. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds from Ben Foster in memory of Raye B. Foster, 2021.42.

San Antonio Spurs' latest classic-edition jersey throws back to days of George 'Iceman' Gervin

By Tommy Escobar

The Spurs' latest throwback jersey is modeled after the ones the team wore in 1973.

Amy Sedaris brings her characteristic wit and verve to San Antonio on Friday, July 15

By Kiko Martinez

Sedaris has had roles in a wide variety of TV series across her 30-year acting career.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Spurs' summer league team shows rookie promise despite a rough start

By Tommy Escobar

Blake Wesley, the 25th pick and third first-rounder for the Spurs, put spectators on notice with his first two summer league performances.

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum adds 7-foot bronze snail sculpture to its outdoor collection

By Caroline Wolff

Hank Willis Thomas, History of the Conquest, 2017. Bronze. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds from Ben Foster in memory of Raye B. Foster, 2021.42.

San Antonio Spurs' latest classic-edition jersey throws back to days of George 'Iceman' Gervin

By Tommy Escobar

The Spurs' latest throwback jersey is modeled after the ones the team wore in 1973.

Two San Antonio teens among finalists for duct tape brand's Stuck at Prom scholarship contest

By Nina Rangel

Two San Antonio-area teens show off their duct-tape tuxes.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us