Werq the World tour brings Jorgeous and other Drag Race alums to San Antonio

click to enlarge Marco Ovando

A live offshoot of theuniverse, the Werq the World Tour has been trotting the globe since 2017 — save for a COVID-related hiatus in 2020.Presented by the production companies Voss Events and World of Wonder in partnership with VH1, Werq the World recently wrapped up a 24-city European tour and is freshly rebooted for a North American leg that touches down in the Alamo City.Staged in a concert-like format — complete with convenient jumbotrons for those in the balcony seats — the high-octane shows feature elaborate, choreographed lip-synchs showcasing stars from the latest season ofand fan favorites from seasons past.Fresh off Season 14 — one of the most diverse in franchise history — San Antonio-born Latina showgirl Jorgeous, outspoken oddball Daya Betty and lovable Southern belle Angeria Paris VanMicheals are set to slay the Majestic's storied stage, along with five otheralumni: New York-based Scottish queen Rosé (Season 13); tatted-up "body builder Barbie" Kameron Michaels (Season 10, All Stars 6); fringe-loving Dallasite Asia O'Hara (Season 10); Milwaukee-born Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall; and rowdy Puerto Rican diva Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo — who is currently starring in thespinoff and "social dating experiment"