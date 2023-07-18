Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Study: 91% of U.S. veterans experienced better quality of life while using medical pot

Vets who used medical marijuana said it helped with both psychological and physical issues while reducing their intake of other medications, including opioids.

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge A worker at one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers harvests buds from marijuana plants. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
A worker at one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers harvests buds from marijuana plants.
Roughly nine in 10 U.S.  military veterans who use medical cannabis said it improved their quality of life, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Therapeutics.

The survey included 510 U.S. military veterans, most of who said the partook in cannabis daily. It comes as members of the U.S. Senate seek to amend a significant military appropriations bill with protections for veterans who access medical pot.

Of the veterans included in the self-reported story, 38% had chronic pain, 26% dealt with PTSD, 9% suffered from anxiety and 5% grappled with from depression. Of the total, 91% said they experienced an improved quality of life.

The study noted that the veterans who used medical marijuana found it helped with both psychological and physical issues while reducing their intake of other medications, including opioids.

"Many of the respondents reported that medicinal cannabis treatment helped them to experience a greater quality of life, fewer psychological symptoms, fewer physical symptoms, and to use less alcohol, fewer medications, less tobacco, and fewer opioids," the authors wrote.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

