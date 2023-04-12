Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Texas House advances bill expanding state's medical cannabis program to include pain patients

'Texas is the biggest untapped market, so every [medical cannabis supplier] is going to be looking at this and doing the calculations to see whether the numbers make sense to apply,' one cannabis industry official said.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 10:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Around one in four U.S. adults dealing with chronic pain use cannabis to manage their condition, according to a new study. - Unsplash / Budding
Unsplash / Budding
Around one in four U.S. adults dealing with chronic pain use cannabis to manage their condition, according to a new study.
The Texas House voted Tuesday to advance a bipartisan bill that would grow the state's limited medical marijuana program by opening it to people who suffer from chronic pain.

House Bill 1805 moved forward on a 121-23 vote, clearing it for a final approval Wednesday before it goes to the Texas Senate.

Sponsored by State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, the bill expands the state's current medical cannabis program to those who would otherwise have been prescribed opiates for pain. Additionally, it raises the cap for the amount of THC in prescribed cannabis to 10 milligrams per dosage unit, up from 1% by weight. THC is the compound in marijuana that leads to a high.

“We’ve been trying to cut back on opioid use for a number of years,” Klick, a nurse, told the Dallas Morning News. “Prescription opiates became a problem. We’ve done a number of measures over the last decade to try and reduce that, but this is another tool in the toolbox.”

Cannabis advocates and medical professionals have urged Texas lawmakers to expand the state's so-called Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to include people experiencing chronic pain. Research shows that medical marijuana is particularly effective in addressing that condition, they maintain.

Right now, CUP is only open to patients suffering from cancer, PTSD, autism, epilepsy and a limited number of other ailments, making it one of the country's most limited medical cannabis programs.

Advocates have also called on lawmakers to boost the program's THC cap, which they say is set arbitrarily low. Under the current limit, patients who need significant doses of the compound are forced to overpay to meet their required dosage, suppliers maintain.

HB 1805 also lays the groundwork for a process by which the Department of State Health Services could decide which other patient groups qualify for CUP. That could allow the program to expand more quickly than having to wait for the Texas Legislature to vote on new expansions of the law every two years.

Currently, there are just three state-approved suppliers for Texas medical marijuana patients. Industry officials argue that's kept prices artificially high. They said final approval of Klick's bill could bring more suppliers to the state, expanding availability and reducing prices.

"Texas is the biggest untapped market, so every [medical cannabis supplier] is going to be looking at this and doing the calculations to see whether the numbers make sense to apply," said John Harloe, general counsel of leading hemp and cannabis company Balanced Health Botanicals.

Harloe declined to say whether Balanced Health had applied to enter the Texas market. Earlier this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees CUP, began accepting additional supplier applications.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio ranks among the least weed-friendly cities in the United States in new study

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio and other Texas cities suffer from a lack of dispensaries, which are difficult to open under existing Texas law.

Texas House could vote as early as Tuesday on bill to open medical cannabis program to pain patients

By Sanford Nowlin

A worker at one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers harvests buds at a grow operation.

Texans accounted for major share of New Mexico's $300 million in legal cannabis sales

By Sanford Nowlin

A worker handles buds in a greenhouse.

Texas medical cannabis supplier goodblend opens its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in the state

By Sanford Nowlin

A goodblend worker cultivates plants at its growing facility.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us