Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak

Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.

Fri, Jan 27, 2023

Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.
Courtesy / Andy's Frozen Custard
Joe Shields, car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs' grandson, is the chain's San Antonio franchisee.
By spring's end, San Antonio will be home to two Andy's Frozen Custard locations.

The Missouri-based chain broke ground on a new Stone Oak location earlier this month, its second in the Alamo City. The store will open by early summer 2023, officials said.

San Antonio's first Andy's, which opened last summer in the Rim retail development, quickly became one of the busiest units in the chain, said franchise owner Joe Shields, the grandson of car dealer B.J. "Red" McCombs and director of business development for McCombs Enterprises.

“From day one, customers have been asking us to open another location closer to where they live, and one of the most frequently requested areas is Stone Oak,” Shields said in a statement.

click to enlarge A rendering shows the newest San Antonio Andy's location, 23438 Wilderness Oak. - Courtesy Image / Andy's Frozen Custard
Courtesy Image / Andy's Frozen Custard
A rendering shows the newest San Antonio Andy's location, 23438 Wilderness Oak.

The chain's Stone Oak San restaurant will boast a 1,976-square-foot building, a double drive-thru lane, a walk-up window and a turf yard, according to details shared by the company.

