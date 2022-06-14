Catering outfit 375° Social Kitchen opening brick-and-mortar location in Northeast San Antonio

Instagram / 375foodtruck Catering operation 375° Social Kitchen's new location will offer the same spicy Korean bowls that drew attention to its food truck.

A catering outfit known for globally inspired fare such as loaded asada fries and spicy Korean bowls will open a brick-and-mortar shop later this month in the San Antonio suburb of Selma.The new 375° Social Kitchen is taking over the space at 8124 Agora Parkway, Suite 200, that formerly housed The South Chicken and Waffles. Starting with a Friday, June 24 grand opening, the new eatery will offer items including fish tacos, garlic truffle cheese curds, beef empanadas and Korean wonton nachos.Chef Chuck Abeyta and co-owner William Tennison started the venture in 2017 as 375° Catering, cooking for weddings, family reunions and corporate events. The business also posted up at Canyon Lake drinkery Dam Red Barn to offer late-night bar eats.In 2019, the duo launched a food truck, which will still be available for catering gigs once the brick-and-mortar spot opens. Tennison the partners hope to launch Sunday brunch service later this summer.Initially, the restaurant's operating hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.