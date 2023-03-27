Chick-fil-A's massive downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown store is one of its largest in the state.
Fried-chicken chain Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday, according to company officials.
The 6,000-square-foot location is one of the largest Chick-fil-As in Texas, surpassing the footprint of its newish 5,000-square-foot Leon Springs outpost
. The shop will employ 75 people, according to officials with the Atlanta-based company.
Chick-fil-A took over the first-floor space at the Rand Building adjacent to tavern-style dining spot Double Standard. The prominent downtown structure at 110 E. Houston St. also houses co-working space Geekdom.
The new Chick-fil-A will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carryout 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute the funds to San Antonio partners fighting to end hunger.
