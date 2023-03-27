Chick-fil-A's massive downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday

The new store, located in the Rand Building, will employ 75 people.

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown store is one of its largest in the state. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown store is one of its largest in the state.
Fried-chicken chain Chick-fil-A's long-anticipated downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday, according to company officials.

The 6,000-square-foot location is one of the largest Chick-fil-As in Texas, surpassing the footprint of its newish 5,000-square-foot Leon Springs outpost. The shop will employ 75 people, according to officials with the Atlanta-based company.

Chick-fil-A took over the first-floor space at the Rand Building adjacent to tavern-style dining spot Double Standard. The prominent downtown structure at 110 E. Houston St. also houses co-working space Geekdom.

The new Chick-fil-A will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carryout 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will distribute the funds to San Antonio partners fighting to end hunger.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

