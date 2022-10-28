Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary

Instagram / mdeleon14 Golden Star Café is located at 821 W. Commerce St.

Iconic downtown restaurant Golden Star Café will celebrate its nonagintennial — yes, that’s an actual word meaning "90th" — anniversary this Saturday.The Chinese restaurant's celebration honors the legacy of late founder Koon Yen Lim, known to family and diners as Papa Lim. Lim immigrated here 118 years ago to chase the American dream, the restaurant's owners said in an emailed statement.Since its founding, Gold Star has served thousands of San Antonians and endured challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, product shortages, rising inflation and nearby construction, the owners also noted.“Loyal employees have served generations of customers for 20, 30 and even 50 years and remain a big part of [the restaurant’s] success,” the company’s statement read. “The Lim Family is celebrating this momentous 90th anniversary milestone and is grateful to the community for supporting their small business.”The restaurant, 821 W. Commerce St., will hold a small invite-only celebration from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Officials including Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 26 Senator José Menéndez and Chinese American Citizens Alliance President Raymond Wong are slated to attend.Diners are welcome to celebrate by filling up on the eatery's classic fare during normal operating hours, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.