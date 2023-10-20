BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Esaul and Grecia Ramos, Sapore's Pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

New bottled cocktail mixer line Dibs Mix and Shotgun House's upcoming expansion also made this week's most-read food news.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101. - Screenshot / Google Maps
Screenshot / Google Maps
Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.
This week's most-read Current food news stories were all about local businesses expanding. And we are here for it.

Readers devoured our article about culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos' upcoming ventures, and they also sated their appetites for news with a piece about longtime local favorite Sapore's opening a pizza haven in Castle Hills.

Plenty of folks also read up on local bar pro Ohio Crawford's new bottled cocktail mixer and sweetener line and they also caught up Shotgun House's upcoming expansion inside maker space Warehouse 5.

Meanwhile, brew hounds lapped up details about the annual San Antonio Beer Festival, which pops off Saturday at Crockett Park.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio outdoor food court SA Yacht Club to open Oct. 31

By Nina Rangel

Jeepney Street Eats will open at SA Yacht Club Oct. 31.

San Antonio's Vista Brewing sets soft opening for East Side taproom this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Vista’s food menu will showcase sustainably and locally sourced ingredients.

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

Successful Sampling: Check out this handy survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Nina Rangel

In addition to plenty of brews, the event features live music, food trucks and more.

Also in Food & Drink

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

Successful Sampling: Check out this handy survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Nina Rangel

In addition to plenty of brews, the event features live music, food trucks and more.

17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday

By Amber Esparza

There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest.

Table Talk: Checking what's on tap with Idle Brewing's Brandon Pettit

By Brandon Rodriguez

Before Idle Brewing, Brandon Pettit worked for Alamo Beer Co. and Altstadt Brewery.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us