Esaul and Grecia Ramos, Sapore's Pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Screenshot / Google Maps Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.

This week's most-readfood news stories were all about local businesses expanding. And we are here for it.Readers devoured our article about culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos' upcoming ventures, and they also sated their appetites for news with a piece about longtime local favorite Sapore's opening a pizza haven in Castle Hills.Plenty of folks also read up on local bar pro Ohio Crawford's new bottled cocktail mixer and sweetener line and they also caught up Shotgun House's upcoming expansion inside maker space Warehouse 5.Meanwhile, brew hounds lapped up details about the annual San Antonio Beer Festival, which pops off Saturday at Crockett Park.Read on for more.