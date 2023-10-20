Esaul and Grecia Ramos, Sapore's Pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Readers devoured our article about culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos' upcoming ventures, and they also sated their appetites for news with a piece about longtime local favorite Sapore's opening a pizza haven in Castle Hills.
Plenty of folks also read up on local bar pro Ohio Crawford's new bottled cocktail mixer and sweetener line and they also caught up Shotgun House's upcoming expansion inside maker space Warehouse 5.
Meanwhile, brew hounds lapped up details about the annual San Antonio Beer Festival, which pops off Saturday at Crockett Park.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos to open new ventures this month
- San Antonio favorite Sapore’s Pizza to expand to Castle Hills Neighborhood
- San Antonio-based bar pro debuts Dibs Mixers bottled cocktail mixer, sweetener line
- 17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday
- San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House expanding, will add new coffee bar setup, beer on tap
