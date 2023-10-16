San Antonio favorite Sapore’s Pizza to expand to Castle Hills Neighborhood

click to enlarge
Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.
Sapore’s Pizza, longtime purveyor of New York-style pies, will soon expand to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood with a second location.
The business recently signed a new lease for a space at 2211 N.W. Military Highway, lifestyle website What Now San Antonio reports
. The site did not reveal which space at the Castle Hills Market retail center Sapore’s will occupy, nor when the new location is slated to open.
Founded by Naples-born Giuseppe Buiano, Sapore’s has been churning out pizza, sandwiches, salads and other Italian tastiness from its flagship shop near the intersection of Prue and Babcock Roads since 2004.
The second location will join other establishments in the Castle Hills area such as China Inn, Gretalia, Sushishima and recently opened Thirsty Pups Brewery. Those who can’t wait until that location opens can snag pies from the flagship shop at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.
The Current
reached out to Sapore’s via social media for more details on the new location, but had not heard back by press time.
