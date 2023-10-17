BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday

This year's festival features beers from more than 100 local, regional and global breweries.

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest.
Beyond the foamy libations promised in its name, the venerable San Antonio Beer Festival promises something for everyone — including music, games, local vendors and tons of food, not to mention wine and cider for those seeking alternative beverages.

Just the same, beer is the main attraction, and enthusiasts can explore a sudsy sea by sampling from 400-plus premium and craft brews. More than 100 local, regional and global breweries will be around to offer their wares, including one-of-a-kind casts and special collaborations.

Low-alcohol beers and non-alcoholic brews will be available for designated drivers and nondrinkers as well. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and pooches are also welcome at this year's fest, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.

The San Antonio Beer Festival is a 21-and-up-only event, and drinks will flow, rain or shine.

$45-$110, noon-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., sanantoniobeerfestival.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Drink articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos to open new ventures this month

By Nina Rangel

Grecia (left) and Esaul Ramos will open their new ventures in Castroville this month.

San Antonio favorite Sapore’s Pizza to expand to Castle Hills Neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.

San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House expanding, will add new coffee bar setup, beer on tap

By Nina Rangel

Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5.

San Antonio-based bar pro debuts Dibs Mixers bottled cocktail mixer, sweetener line

By Nina Rangel

Dibs Mixers' Demerara syrup is made with minimally processed sugar.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio-based bar pro debuts Dibs Mixers bottled cocktail mixer, sweetener line

By Nina Rangel

Dibs Mixers' Demerara syrup is made with minimally processed sugar.

San Antonio favorite Sapore’s Pizza to expand to Castle Hills Neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.

San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House expanding, will add new coffee bar setup, beer on tap

By Nina Rangel

Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5.

Solar Eclipse, Ay Caramba Taco Cantina: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Oct. 14 annular eclipse will reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. in San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us