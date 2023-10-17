17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest.

Beyond the foamy libations promised in its name, the venerable San Antonio Beer Festival promises something for everyone — including music, games, local vendors and tons of food, not to mention wine and cider for those seeking alternative beverages.Just the same, beer is the main attraction, and enthusiasts can explore a sudsy sea by sampling from 400-plus premium and craft brews. More than 100 local, regional and global breweries will be around to offer their wares, including one-of-a-kind casts and special collaborations.Low-alcohol beers and non-alcoholic brews will be available for designated drivers and nondrinkers as well. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and pooches are also welcome at this year's fest, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank.The San Antonio Beer Festival is a 21-and-up-only event, and drinks will flow, rain or shine.