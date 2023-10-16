San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House expanding, will add new coffee bar setup, beer on tap

The caffeine purveyor took to Instagram Friday to share the news, saying that patrons will “see some changes around the shop” as they prepare to expand. The first phase of the project will include moving into the space formerly occupied by Vista Brewing, the company told the Current. That phase should be finished by early next month.
At that point, fans can expect to see more seating, a new coffee bar setup, beer options and a “proper pastry program.” The pastry options — slated to include housemade donuts and croissants, as well as focaccia sandwiches and other savory options on the weekends — should be available by early December, the post said.
At this point, the company is only anticipating closing for a few days at the end of October to move the coffee equipment to the new bar, the post said.
Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5, at 1333 Buena Vista Street. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed