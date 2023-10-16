BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House expanding, will add new coffee bar setup, beer on tap

The business only expects to close for a few days at the end of October to conduct the expansion.

By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5.
Downtown-area Shotgun House Roasters is planning big moves, including adding amenities such as beer on tap and an augmented pastry menu.

The caffeine purveyor took to Instagram Friday to share the news, saying that patrons will “see some changes around the shop” as they prepare to expand. The first phase of the project will include moving into the space formerly occupied by Vista Brewing, the company told the Current. That phase should be finished by early next month.

At that point, fans can expect to see more seating, a new coffee bar setup, beer options and a “proper pastry program.” The pastry options — slated to include housemade donuts and croissants, as well as focaccia sandwiches and other savory options on the weekends — should be available by early December, the post said.

At this point, the company is only anticipating closing for a few days at the end of October to move the coffee equipment to the new bar, the post said.
Shotgun House Roasters is tucked inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5, at 1333 Buena Vista Street. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

