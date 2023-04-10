First Look: Hotel Valencia's made-to-order paella brings flavor, value to downtown San Antonio lunch

The hotel’s custom paella lunch special clocks in at a relatively affordable — for downtown dining standards — $16.95 per person.

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 12:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dorrego’s is located inside Hotel Valencia. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Dorrego’s is located inside Hotel Valencia.
Hotel Valencia’s onsite restaurant Dorrego’s has revived its made-to-order paella lunch special, and the fragrant and savory rice specialty serves up an unexpected value for downtown diners.

Valencia first introduced its paella station years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the River Walk hotel to pack up the pans and take a hiatus. Last month, the weekday special returned, offering the saffron-scented Spanish dish to locals and travelers alike.

click to enlarge Customers can load up Dorrego's paella with a variety of ingredients including fresh seafood, chorizo, chicken and vegetables. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Customers can load up Dorrego's paella with a variety of ingredients including fresh seafood, chorizo, chicken and vegetables.
Given the price of saffron and its array of fresh ingredients, it's unrealistic to expect Dorrego's to serve up paella on a burger budget. Even so, the $16.95-per-person price tag is affordable by downtown standards. Each diner receives a heaping portion of the dish arrayed with their choice of proteins and veggies.

During a visit last week, my dining companion and I were pleased to learn that valet parking is complimentary for Dorrego’s diners. Surely, there's also some value in dashing one of downtown dining's biggest headaches.

We both opted for paellas loaded with nearly every ingredient offered, including shrimp, mussels, baby scallops, chorizo, chicken and clams. Asparagus, bell pepper and peas added veggies and a pop of color.

The station’s attendant cooked up everything in minutes and delivered the hearty servings directly to the table. Both of our plates could have used a bit more salt, but otherwise, it proved to be a solid lunch for two working gals on the go.

We were in and out in under an hour — and for less than $20 apiece, including parking. While Dorrego's paella may not be a lunch option most diners will entertain daily, consider it one for the rotation.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close

By Nina Rangel

This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.

Here's where to celebrate National Ranch Water Day on April 11 in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Dog & Pony Grill is located in Boerne.

P.F. Chang's, Texan Icehouse: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

The new store is the company’s third P.F. Chang’s location in the San Antonio area.

Mustang Grapes to Purslane: How I found sustenance growing wild in my South Side neighborhood

By Ron Bechtol

Usually reaching ripeness in late April, dewberry vines first announce themselves with white blossoms in mid-February.

Also in Food & Drink

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us