First Look: Hotel Valencia's made-to-order paella brings flavor, value to downtown San Antonio lunch

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Dorrego’s is located inside Hotel Valencia.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Customers can load up Dorrego's paella with a variety of ingredients including fresh seafood, chorizo, chicken and vegetables.

Hotel Valencia’s onsite restaurant Dorrego’s has revived its made-to-order paella lunch special, and the fragrant and savory rice specialty serves up an unexpected value for downtown diners.Valencia first introduced its paella station years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the River Walk hotel to pack up the pans and take a hiatus. Last month, the weekday special returned, offering the saffron-scented Spanish dish to locals and travelers alike.Given the price of saffron and its array of fresh ingredients, it's unrealistic to expect Dorrego's to serve up paella on a burger budget. Even so, the $16.95-per-person price tag is affordable by downtown standards. Each diner receives a heaping portion of the dish arrayed with their choice of proteins and veggies.During a visit last week, my dining companion and I were pleased to learn that valet parking is complimentary for Dorrego’s diners. Surely, there's also some value in dashing one of downtown dining's biggest headaches.We both opted for paellas loaded with nearly every ingredient offered, including shrimp, mussels, baby scallops, chorizo, chicken and clams. Asparagus, bell pepper and peas added veggies and a pop of color.The station’s attendant cooked up everything in minutes and delivered the hearty servings directly to the table. Both of our plates could have used a bit more salt, but otherwise, it proved to be a solid lunch for two working gals on the go.We were in and out in under an hour — and for less than $20 apiece, including parking. While Dorrego's paella may not be a lunch option most diners will entertain daily, consider it one for the rotation.