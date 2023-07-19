Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

First Look: San Antonio’s La Ruina unveils upstairs bar with sexy, bespoke vibes

Contrary to the downstairs area’s bright, South American-inspired wallpaper and color schemes, the upstairs space is decked out in dark paint and gilded accents.

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 1:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge La Ruina's new upstairs space. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
La Ruina's new upstairs space.
If bespoke cocktails are your jam, listen up: La Ruina has unveiled a lavish new upstairs bar suited to those tastes, and it’s open now.

When news broke that Modernist owners Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley had left the bespoke cocktail-focused drinkery — that is, a bar that doesn’t necessarily have a set menu, but instead allows bartenders to create drinks based on what the patron says they enjoy — locals were dismayed.

Now, their newest drinking spot, La Ruina, has a newly opened upstairs space that Harmel says takes the team back to their roots.

“Downstairs is a more set menu, a set process. So you’ll get a mojito, daiquiri, whatever, that’s made the same way every time,” Harmel said as he walked us through the upstairs space. “Up here, the bartenders will talk with each guest to see if they like their drinks sweeter, more acidic. Whatever they like.”

click to enlarge A large statue of Archangel Michael overlooks La Ruina's upstairs bar. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
A large statue of Archangel Michael overlooks La Ruina's upstairs bar.
After traveling up a steep set of exterior stairs, guests will reach a patio landing overlooking La Ruina’s large backyard, a tropical oasis leftover from the previous tenants of the building at 410 Austin St.

Contrary to the downstairs area’s bright, South American-inspired wallpaper and color schemes, the upstairs space is decked out in dark paint and gilded accents. The bar area features a cozy bar with seating for about four guests, and a large statue of Archangel Michael, frozen in battle.

A larger space toward the front of the building offers several seating options in deep shades of red, coral and pink, and although Harmel and Co. aren’t done decorating, he says the change of pace has been a draw for many.

“Downstairs is more vibrant, happy … up here, it’s a different side of Cuba,” he said. “It’s not quite finished yet, but we’ve been busy. People have tended to linger up here for quite a while.”

The bar — which hasn’t yet been named — is open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. to start, with plans to eventually open for more days during the week. The space will also be available for rent for private parties once it’s fully furnished.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Wembynaso features an all-beef frank tucked inside an 18-inch French baguette.

Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner

By Nina Rangel

A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

These six San Antonio chefs will compete at the second annual Adobo Throwdown on Aug. 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

A new bar may be popping up underneath downtown San Antonio's St. Mary's Street Bridge

By Nina Rangel

Rendering of the proposed outdoor bar situated under the St. Mary’s Street Bridge.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us