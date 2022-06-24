In light of Roe v. Wade ruling, San Antonio's Amor Enterno to hold free event with condoms, Plan B

The bar will host multiple reproductive resource providers on Friday, June 24.

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 12:10 pm

Southtown’s Amor Eterno will hold a free market with complimentary lube, pregnancy tests and condoms. - INSTAGRAM / AMORETERNO_SA
Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Southtown’s Amor Eterno will hold a free market with complimentary lube, pregnancy tests and condoms.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday officially reversed Roe v. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.

One San Antonio bar is fighting back.

Southtown’s Amor Eterno is partnering with Uplift San Antonio Mutual Aid, Buckle Bunnies abortion mutual aid network and Queer multimedia artist Art With a Purpose to hold a free market on Friday which will provide complimentary lube, pregnancy tests, condoms, Plan B and at-home HIV testing kits.

“This was obviously planned before the decision came down, but I guess it’s a good thing they landed on the same day, so the community can decompress together,” Buckle Bunnies co-founder Makayla Montoya-Frazier told the Current via email.

“Our goals tonight are to promote sexual healthcare the way we think it should be: free, easy to access, no shame or stigma. The supplies we are providing include pregnancy tests, menstrual relief kits, condoms/lube, information on abortion, and harm reduction supplies for safe drug use.”
The event will take place at Amor Eterno, located at 540 S. Presa St., from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The bar will screen Dolly Parton’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, while craft and reproductive resource vendors dole out their goods.

Tunes will be provided by DJ Bill Miller, and folks who get peckish can belly up to Milpa food truck, posted up outside.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Food & Drink Slideshows

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Food & Drink Slideshows

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

Trending

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

San Antonio family behind Pericos, Panchito’s restaurants to serve 1,000 free plates of food Saturday

By Nina Rangel

The Reyes Family (left to right): Eliana, Russell, Roy and Evelyn.

Dance club Cream opens in San Antonio's Beacon Hill area, will add late-night menu

By Nina Rangel

New nightspot Cream features murals by local artist Frenchie Bauce.

New San Antonio barbecue joint Double A BBQ opens up on South Side

By Nina Rangel

Double A BBQ uses a mix of pecan, mesquite and post oak wood chips on its meats.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

After a rash of shootings, San Antonio bars are eager to protect themselves and their patrons

By Nina Rangel

An active-shooter training session held at San Antonio bar Sir Winston's in early June.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us