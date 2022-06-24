In light of Roe v. Wade ruling, San Antonio's Amor Enterno to hold free event with condoms, Plan B

One San Antonio bar is fighting back.
Southtown’s Amor Eterno is partnering with Uplift San Antonio Mutual Aid, Buckle Bunnies abortion mutual aid network and Queer multimedia artist Art With a Purpose to hold a free market on Friday which will provide complimentary lube, pregnancy tests, condoms, Plan B and at-home HIV testing kits.
“This was obviously planned before the decision came down, but I guess it’s a good thing they landed on the same day, so the community can decompress together,” Buckle Bunnies co-founder Makayla Montoya-Frazier told the Current via email.
“Our goals tonight are to promote sexual healthcare the way we think it should be: free, easy to access, no shame or stigma. The supplies we are providing include pregnancy tests, menstrual relief kits, condoms/lube, information on abortion, and harm reduction supplies for safe drug use.”
The event will take place at Amor Eterno, located at 540 S. Presa St., from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The bar will screen Dolly Parton’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, while craft and reproductive resource vendors dole out their goods.
Tunes will be provided by DJ Bill Miller, and folks who get peckish can belly up to Milpa food truck, posted up outside.
