Instagrammable San Antonio coffee spot Kaffeinated opening second location

The new shop is under construction near the intersection of Blanco and Loop 1604 and is scheduled to open at month's end.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 12:27 pm

Kaffeinated will soon open a second San Antonio location.
Instagram / kaffeinatedtx
Kaffeinated will soon open a second San Antonio location.
Whimsical crêpe and coffee shop Kaffeinated expects to open a second San Antonio location later this month, this one near the far North Central community of Rogers Ranch, MySA reports.

The new location is under construction at the Village at Blanco shopping center, 1200 W. Loop 1604 North, near the intersection of Blanco and Loop 1604. Kaffeinated owner Baha Almohtasib told the news site he wants the new store to be in business by the end of May, although he didn't share a grand opening date.

The first romantically designed Kaffeinated opened at The Rim in 2022, serving up a variety of sweet and savory crêpes along with waffles, salads and chocolate dips. The cafe also serves both hot and cold coffee — including the traditional Turkish variety — as well as milkshakes.

The flagship Kaffeinated is located at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 209.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

