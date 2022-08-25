La Ruina, a new bar from former owners of San Antonio's The Modernist, opening next month

The new concept promises a menu of cocktails made with specialty rums, tequilas and mezcals.

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 12:05 pm

click to enlarge La Ruina will serve “rum and more” inside a historic downtown-area building. - Sarah Naselli for foodsoullovely
Sarah Naselli for foodsoullovely
La Ruina will serve “rum and more” inside a historic downtown-area building.
New cocktail spot La Ruina will open Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing a “Tropical American ambiance” to a historic building at 410 Austin St., east of downtown.

The new concept comes from former owners of Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist, who promise a menu of cocktails made with specialty rums, tequilas and mezcals as well as house-made sangrias. La Ruina's Latin American-originated specialty cocktails — such as mojitos and piña coladas — will be served by mixologists with more than 20 years of combined experience, according to partners in the venture.

"Coming from many years of experience in bartending, we know how important it is for our guests to fully enjoy a well-crafted cocktail," La Ruina co-owner Olaf Harmel said. "We decided to specialize in the staple drinks because they will always be a part of our tradition. More importantly, we want all of our guests to feel special as we carefully craft their spirit in an intimate and historical space, while adding something new to San Antonio's nightlife."

Decor-wise, La Ruina will feature a blend of modern and traditional decor, including dimly lit booths and touches of pink and floral patterns, according to its owners. The space also boasts a striking brass chandelier obtained from downtown’s recently shuttered Cadillac Bar to set the mood.

In addition to a cozy indoor space, the bar will include a sizable patio for imbibing.

La Ruina partners Harmel and Gerry Shirley previously operated The Modernist, the East Grayson Street drinkery known for its creative cocktails as well as an impressive offering of zero-proof drinks incorporating non-alcoholic spirits. The pair recently sold the cocktail spot, and the bar’s original staff will cease service Saturday, Aug. 27, with the expectation that the new owners will resume with a reconfigured crew.

La Ruina will hold its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 3, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. The bar will take reservations upon opening, but they won't be available opening day.

It will operate Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When "karaoke" is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It's inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

