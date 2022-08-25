La Ruina, a new bar from former owners of San Antonio's The Modernist, opening next month

click to enlarge
New cocktail spot La Ruina
Sarah Naselli for foodsoullovely
La Ruina will serve “rum and more” inside a historic downtown-area building.
will open Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing a “Tropical American ambiance” to a historic building at 410 Austin St., east of downtown.
The new concept comes from former owners of Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist, who promise a menu of cocktails made with specialty rums, tequilas and mezcals as well as house-made sangrias. La Ruina's Latin American-originated specialty cocktails — such as mojitos and piña coladas — will be served by mixologists with more than 20 years of combined experience, according to partners in the venture.
"Coming from many years of experience in bartending, we know how important it is for our guests to fully enjoy a well-crafted cocktail," La Ruina co-owner Olaf Harmel said. "We decided to specialize in the staple drinks because they will always be a part of our tradition. More importantly, we want all of our guests to feel special as we carefully craft their spirit in an intimate and historical space, while adding something new to San Antonio's nightlife."
Decor-wise, La Ruina will feature a blend of modern and traditional decor, including dimly lit booths and touches of pink and floral patterns, according to its owners. The space also boasts a striking brass chandelier obtained from downtown’s recently shuttered Cadillac Bar
to set the mood.
In addition to a cozy indoor space, the bar will include a sizable patio for imbibing.
La Ruina partners Harmel and Gerry Shirley previously operated The Modernist, the East Grayson Street drinkery known for its creative cocktails as well as an impressive offering of zero-proof drinks incorporating non-alcoholic spirits. The pair recently sold the cocktail spot, and the bar’s original staff will cease service Saturday, Aug. 27, with the expectation that the new owners will resume with a reconfigured crew.
La Ruina will hold its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 3, operating on a first-come, first-served basis. The bar will take reservations upon opening, but they won't be available opening day.
It will operate Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
