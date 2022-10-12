Little Bites: A new twist on Whataburger, cute Hello Kitty eats and other San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into town this Saturday, Oct. 15.

Currenthas released its annual Cowboy Bourbon, a limited-edition cask-strength, uncut and unfiltered whiskey made from the owners’ favorite barrels. Bottles of the boozy nectar are pricey — $250 a pop — but that may be a small price to pay for folks who enjoy owning coveted, hard-to-get spirits. Only about 8,600 bottles of the 134.8 proof whiskey will be available from the Hye, Texas distillery.Build-to-order salad spotwill renovate three of its Alamo City locations by the end of 2022, starting with its Sonterra store, 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 1107. Renovations will begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 and are expected to take two weeks. Salata’s Park North and Quarry Village locations will follow. While the stores are being worked on, Salata’s new mobile kitchen will sling the brand’s salads and wraps.will hold a spooky two-day Halloweekend at the end of October, replete with music, costume contests and gift card prizes. Saturday, Oct. 29 will feature live music and prizes in multiple costume categories, including Best Dressed Couple, Spookiest and Most Creative. On Oct. 30, the venue will host a Sunday witches brunch, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Both events are free and family-friendly.Nightlife company Bar Crawl LIVE will host downtown-areaOct. 22, 28, 29 and 31, including stops at spots including Merkaba and Howl at the Moon. Tickets are $20 and include free entry to each of the bars on the crawl, costume contests, up to 50% off beer and cocktails at each stop and up to 20% off food.San Antonio-basednew Chili Cheese Burger is available at area stores for a limited time, layering melted American cheese, beef chili, crunchy corn chips, mustard and onions between double beef patties.Historic downtown-area venueis now selling tickets for its Holiday Tea Party, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets start at $125 for a table for two and include sweet treats, hot tea and tours of the historic home. The venue will offer two seatings for this event, one from 10 a.m.-noon and another from 2-4 p.m.,Theis continuing its 2022 tour of the West and will roll into town this Saturday. Fans of the ultra-cute Japanese brand can expect exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including Hello Kitty Cafe lunchboxes, rainbow Thermos sets and hand-decorated cookies. The truck will post up at The Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.