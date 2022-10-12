Little Bites: A new twist on Whataburger, cute Hello Kitty eats and other San Antonio food news

The Rustic's Halloweekend plans and a spooky downtown bar crawl are two more tidbits making food news.

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:32 pm

click to enlarge The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into town this Saturday, Oct. 15. - Courtesy Photo / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Courtesy Photo / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will roll into town this Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Garrison Brothers has released its annual Cowboy Bourbon, a limited-edition cask-strength, uncut and unfiltered whiskey made from the owners’ favorite barrels. Bottles of the boozy nectar are pricey — $250 a pop — but that may be a small price to pay for folks who enjoy owning coveted, hard-to-get spirits. Only about 8,600 bottles of the 134.8 proof whiskey will be available from the Hye, Texas distillery. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, (512) 381-3155, garrisonbros.com.

click to enlarge Salata’s new mobile kitchen will sling the brand’s salads and wraps while area stores are being renovated. - Courtesy Photo / Salata
Courtesy Photo / Salata
Salata’s new mobile kitchen will sling the brand’s salads and wraps while area stores are being renovated.
Build-to-order salad spot Salata will renovate three of its Alamo City locations by the end of 2022, starting with its Sonterra store, 700 E. Sonterra Blvd., Suite 1107. Renovations will begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 and are expected to take two weeks. Salata’s Park North and Quarry Village locations will follow. While the stores are being worked on, Salata’s new mobile kitchen will sling the brand’s salads and wraps. Multiple locations, salata.com.

The Rustic will hold a spooky two-day Halloweekend at the end of October, replete with music, costume contests and gift card prizes. Saturday, Oct. 29 will feature live music and prizes in multiple costume categories, including Best Dressed Couple, Spookiest and Most Creative. On Oct. 30, the venue will host a Sunday witches brunch, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Both events are free and family-friendly. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.

Nightlife company Bar Crawl LIVE will host downtown-area Halloween Bar Crawls Oct. 22, 28, 29 and 31, including stops at spots including Merkaba and Howl at the Moon. Tickets are $20 and include free entry to each of the bars on the crawl, costume contests, up to 50% off beer and cocktails at each stop and up to 20% off food. Multiple locations, barcrawllive.com.

Whataburger’s new Chili Cheese Burger is available at area stores for a limited time. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger’s new Chili Cheese Burger is available at area stores for a limited time.
San Antonio-based Whataburger’s new Chili Cheese Burger is available at area stores for a limited time, layering melted American cheese, beef chili, crunchy corn chips, mustard and onions between double beef patties. Multiple locations, whataburger.com.

Historic downtown-area venue Lambermont is now selling tickets for its Holiday Tea Party, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets start at $125 for a table for two and include sweet treats, hot tea and tours of the historic home. The venue will offer two seatings for this event, one from 10 a.m.-noon and another from 2-4 p.m., 950 East Grayson St., (210) 271-9145, lambermontevents.com.

click to enlarge The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will dole out exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. - Courtesy Photo / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Courtesy Photo / Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will dole out exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour of the West and will roll into town this Saturday. Fans of the ultra-cute Japanese brand can expect exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including Hello Kitty Cafe lunchboxes, rainbow Thermos sets and hand-decorated cookies. The truck will post up at The Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, sanrio.com.

