Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week

San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis took second place in Season 19 of the cooking TV show Hell's Kitchen.
The Current
's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Sari-Sari Supper Club
will welcome Hell's Kitchen
alum Mary Lou Davis
back to San Antonio on Sunday, Jan. 8, for its 10th collaborative dinner. Davis is returning from her new home in California for a dinner of Filipino-inspired soul food worked on with Sari-Sari chef Adrian Abella. The seven-course meal will feature dishes such as boudin lumpia, charred octopus and ube beignets. Davis, you may recall, took second place in Season 19 of cooking competition show Hell's Kitchen
. Tickets are $125 per person and are on sale now. 10234 TX-151, (210) 428-1742, sarisarisupperclub.com.
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven
will offer members of its 7Rewards program cheese or pepperoni pizzas for just $6 on New Year’s Day. As with most discounted eats, there’s a catch: the pies are available only via 7NOW, 7-Eleven’s delivery app, and from participating 7-Eleven stores. And there’s a limit of one pizza per order. Multiple locations, 7-eleven.com.
Animal welfare activism group The Humane League
has released downloadable Plant-Based Starter Guides
for folks making resolutions to adopt a more plant-forward diet in 2023. The guide contains information about nutrition, eating on a budget and dining out. The organization is also offering two free plant-based cookbooks. Thehumaneleague.org.
Lone Star Brewing
has launched a line of merchandise inspired by throwback designs from the 1960s and 1970s. The merchandise — created in partnership with O.G. Lone Star, purveyor of vintage Lone Star memorabilia — includes shirts, hats and a branded belt buckle. The gear is available for purchase online now until it sells out, but Lone Star aficionados shouldn't wait too long before ordering — the belt buckle is already out of stock. lonestarbeer.com
.
is offering some of the original aging barrels from its vault, billing them as “unique last-minute Christmas or holiday gifts.” The barrels, used to age Maverick’s new Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, are $95 each, and only available for purchase inside the downtown distillery. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.
San Antonio chefs Kaius (yep, just one name) and Gilberto Valdes have launched The Mirepoix
, a new podcast which aims to bring their unique perspectives into the culinary world to the masses. The duo — who own separate catering and event planning companies — go live every Monday around 7:30 p.m. for each episode. Youtube.com/@themirepoix.
Texas-based hot sauce brand Yellowbird Foods
has launched a limited-edition scorcher called Plum Reaper. It features seasonal Texas purple plums and red miso. The new sauce clocks in at a staggering 79,422 Scoville Heat Units, thanks to Carolina Reaper peppers, making it one of the most incendiary Yellowbird has ever released. Plum Reaper is available now on Yellowbird’s website, and will be available for purchase in-store and online at REI locations across the country starting this week. Yellowbirdfoods.com.
