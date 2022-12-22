Little Bites: Chef Mary Lou Davis' return, Lone Star merch making San Antonio news this week

Unique last-minute from holiday gifts from Maverick Distilling and a new food-focused podcast are also making news this week.

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 9:32 am

San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis took second place in Season 19 of the cooking TV show Hell's Kitchen. - Facebook / Sari Sari Supper Club
Facebook / Sari Sari Supper Club
San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis took second place in Season 19 of the cooking TV show Hell's Kitchen.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Sari-Sari Supper Club will welcome Hell's Kitchen alum Mary Lou Davis back to San Antonio on Sunday, Jan. 8, for its 10th collaborative dinner. Davis is returning from her new home in California for a dinner of Filipino-inspired soul food worked on with Sari-Sari chef Adrian Abella. The seven-course meal will feature dishes such as boudin lumpia, charred octopus and ube beignets. Davis, you may recall, took second place in Season 19 of cooking competition show Hell's Kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person and are on sale now. 10234 TX-151, (210) 428-1742, sarisarisupperclub.com.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven will offer members of its 7Rewards program cheese or pepperoni pizzas for just $6 on New Year’s Day. As with most discounted eats, there’s a catch: the pies are available only via 7NOW, 7-Eleven’s delivery app, and from participating 7-Eleven stores. And there’s a limit of one pizza per order. Multiple locations, 7-eleven.com.

Animal welfare activism group The Humane League has released downloadable Plant-Based Starter Guides for folks making resolutions to adopt a more plant-forward diet in 2023. The guide contains information about nutrition, eating on a budget and dining out. The organization is also offering two free plant-based cookbooks. Thehumaneleague.org.
Lone Star Brewing has launched a line of merchandise inspired by throwback designs from the 1960s and 1970s. The merchandise — created in partnership with O.G. Lone Star, purveyor of vintage Lone Star memorabilia — includes shirts, hats and a branded belt buckle. The gear is available for purchase online now until it sells out, but Lone Star aficionados shouldn't wait too long before ordering — the belt buckle is already out of stock. lonestarbeer.com.

click to enlarge Maverick Distilling is offering up some of its original aging barrels for unique holiday gifting. - Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling
Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling
Maverick Distilling is offering up some of its original aging barrels for unique holiday gifting.
Maverick Distilling is offering some of the original aging barrels from its vault, billing them as “unique last-minute Christmas or holiday gifts.” The barrels, used to age Maverick’s new Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, are $95 each, and only available for purchase inside the downtown distillery. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

San Antonio chefs Kaius (yep, just one name) and Gilberto Valdes have launched The Mirepoix, a new podcast which aims to bring their unique perspectives into the culinary world to the masses. The duo — who own separate catering and event planning companies — go live every Monday around 7:30 p.m. for each episode. Youtube.com/@themirepoix.

click to enlarge Yellowbird Foods has launched Plum Reaper, its hottest sauce ever. - Courtesy Photo / Yellowbird Foods
Courtesy Photo / Yellowbird Foods
Yellowbird Foods has launched Plum Reaper, its hottest sauce ever.

Texas-based hot sauce brand Yellowbird Foods has launched a limited-edition scorcher called Plum Reaper. It features seasonal Texas purple plums and red miso. The new sauce clocks in at a staggering 79,422 Scoville Heat Units, thanks to Carolina Reaper peppers, making it one of the most incendiary Yellowbird has ever released. Plum Reaper is available now on Yellowbird’s website, and will be available for purchase in-store and online at REI locations across the country starting this week. Yellowbirdfoods.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

By Nina Rangel

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day

By Nina Rangel

Boiler House is one San Antonio restaurant open on Christmas Day.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting Alamo Bowl watch parties for football fans

By Nina Rangel

UT fans know how to have a good time when they watch the game.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us