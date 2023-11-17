Little Bites: Christmas celebrations at Piatti, Copa Wine Bar making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Piatti
Piatti's four-course holiday feast features a variety of fish and seafood options.
Piatti
is celebrating Christmas the Italian way with its own version of the traditional Feast of Seven Fishes. The four-course fish and seafood-focused holiday meal will feature dishes like crab arancini, pan-seared branzino, and linguini with prawns, mussels and calamari. The holiday menu special will be available Dec. 21-24 for $125 per person. Reservations for the feast can be made at either San Antonio location via Piatti’s website
. Multiple locations, piatti.com
.
Former Rancho 181 food truck Noods Mexican-Asian Fusion
is now fulfilling orders through their cloud kitchen in Lombrano Food Hall. Dishes like Asada Fried Rice, Al Pastor Pad Thai and Fried Chorizo Dumplings are now available for online order and pick up at Lombrano Food Hall or delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 427 Lombrano St., linktr.ee/noods.sa
.
Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room
has brought back its annual beer advent calendar boxes for the 2023 holiday season. The boxes — featuring 24 different craft brews over 24 days — run $120 each and are designed to be enjoyed Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve. Boxes can be reserved by phone and will be ready for pickup from the eatery the week of Thanksgiving. 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 704, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
.
The Miracle on Commerce Street
pop-up bar is returning this month to The Esquire Tavern
. The holiday pop-up bar — known for its fun and immersive Christmas cocktails — will operate out of Esquire’s Downstairs bar during normal bar hours beginning Nov. 24. Merry mixtures like Jingle Balls Nog, Rudolph’s Replacement and the Christmas Cricket will be available through Dec. 31. The full Miracle on Commerce Street cocktail menu is available online
. 155 E Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Sippin' Santa
The North Pole Bowl from the Sippin' Santa pop-up bar at Hugman's Oasis.
Esquire Tavern’s sister bar Hugman's Oasis
will host its own holiday pop-up bar with a tropical twist. The Sippin’ Santa
pop-up features festive and fruity cocktails like the Jingle Bird with pineapple rum, bourbon and Campari and the North Pole Bowl with Jamaican rum, Thrice-Spiced honey, lime and black tea. Sippin’ Santa will operate during Hugman's normal bar hours from Nov. 24-Dec. 31. The full cocktail menu is available online
. 135 E Commerce St., (210) 441-7225, hugmansoasissatx.com
.
The Westin Riverwalk
is offering two festive holiday experiences this December — Breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus and Brunch with the Grinch. In addition to breakfast and brunch spreads, children and adults can indulge in holiday coloring, cookie decorating, letter writing to Santa and character story times. Photo ops with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will also be available and adults can get even more jolly with holiday mimosas and spiked coffees. Tickets for Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus
on Saturday, Dec. 2 range from $35-$55 per person, and tickets for Brunch with The Grinch
on Saturday, Dec. 16 range from $45-$65 per person. 420 W. Market St., (210) 224-6500, marriott.com.
Second Pitch Beer Co.
is hosting a Taylor Swift music video sing-along Saturday, Nov. 25. The free event is scheduled for 7-9 p.m., right after Second Pitch’s Small Business Saturday market from 2-7 p.m. Attendees can make friendship bracelets and sing along to Taylor’s music video catalog in their best Eras-themed outfits. JennEddie’s food truck will be on site from noon-8 p.m. 11935 Starcrest Dr, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com
.
Rooftop bar and eatery Colette at the Phipps
has updated its hours. It's now open 6 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday. New bites from Chef Darlene Narvaez are also on the menu, featuring dishes like Kobe Crispy Rice, Carnitas Dumplings, Lasagna Birria Duck and an Orange Crème Brûlée. 102 9th St., 4th Floor, (210) 417-6559, coletteatthephipps.com
.
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
has added three new chicken wing flavors to its menu. Flavors like Spicy Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero and Sticky Wings are now available along with Pei Wei’s original Honey Sriracha wings. Multiple locations, peiwei.com
.
