Little Bites: Jewish New Year, limited-release Costa Rican coffee and more San Antonio food news

The
Courtesy Photo / Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Willie's Grill has introduced a rash of new wing flavors.
Current's new Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden's will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner.
is throwing a Jewish New Year's Party in celebration of Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Adult tickets are $75
per person and include a Kosher four-course meal featuring dishes such as matzo ball soup and braised brisket with noodle kugel, along with wine, tax and gratuity. 4025 Broadway St., (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com
.
As college football season gets underway, Maverick Whiskey Distillery
is offering hearty eats such as a smash burger, chicken wings and loaded fries on University of Texas at San Antonio game days. The downtown distillery also will air the games on multiple TV screens while patrons guzzle down boozy beverages made with its wares. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.
Speaking of football season, area Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
locations have released nine new wing flavors and sauces, including Buttery Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Backyard BBQ and Rajun Cajun. The saucy wings are available in 10-, 15- or 20-piece combos, served with carrots and celery, of course. Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com.
Shotgun House Roasters
Courtesy Photo / Shotgun House Roasters
Shotgun House Roasters' new Costa Rica Termico Process coffee has made its debut.
has debuted a limited-release Costa Rica Termico Process coffee featuring intense floral and hibiscus notes. The coffee also offers deep sweetness and a distinct umami undercurrent. The Termico Process highlighted in the coffee's name process is an experimental roasting approach purported to give the coffee an exceptionally sweet and fruity flavor and make for a balanced cup. The coffee is available at the shop or online. 1333 Buena Vista Street, Unit 108, shotgunhouseroasters.com.
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
this Friday will debut a new food truck called Sauced on Losoya, which will offer made-to-order, Neopolitan-style pizzas cooked in a hearthstone oven outside the hotel’s front entrance. 123 Losoya Street, (210) 222-1234, HyattRegencySanAntonio.com.
This Saturday, SA-area P. Terry’s Burger Stand
locations will hold a Giving Back Day benefitting San Antonio’s Brighton Center
, which offers services for children with developmental delays and disabilities. A portion of breakfast, lunch and dinner proceeds will go directly to the locally based center. Multiple locations, pterrys.com.
San Antonio's Snooze Eatery
restaurants will unveil a limited-time menu on Sept. 22 that will feature pumpkin-embellished pecan pancakes, lattes and martinis. Also available is pumpkin-spice bacon, which is exactly what it sounds like: three slices of bacon rubbed with pumpkin spice and brown sugar. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com.
Smoothie King
is celebrating the launch of its new espresso and cold brew smoothie additions with $5 deals on 20-ounce caffeine-spiked blended smoothies before 11 a.m. daily. Multiple locations, smoothieking.com
.
Courtesy Photo / Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
The new romaine wedge salad is one of the items on Grimaldi’s fall menu.
San Antonio Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
stores are launching a fall menu on Sept. 13. Expect dishes inspired by cooler weather such as a spicy Buffalo chicken pizza, hearty romaine wedge salad, specialty cheesecakes and cocktails. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com.
