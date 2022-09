Little Bites: Jewish New Year, limited-release Costa Rican coffee and more San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Willie's Grill has introduced a rash of new wing flavors.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Hayden The Hayden's will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Shotgun House Roasters Shotgun House Roasters' new Costa Rica Termico Process coffee has made its debut.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Grimaldi’s Pizzeria The new romaine wedge salad is one of the items on Grimaldi’s fall menu.

Currentis throwing a Jewish New Year's Party in celebration of Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Adult tickets are $75 per person and include a Kosher four-course meal featuring dishes such as matzo ball soup and braised brisket with noodle kugel, along with wine, tax and gratuity.As college football season gets underway,is offering hearty eats such as a smash burger, chicken wings and loaded fries on University of Texas at San Antonio game days. The downtown distillery also will air the games on multiple TV screens while patrons guzzle down boozy beverages made with its wares.Speaking of football season, arealocations have released nine new wing flavors and sauces, including Buttery Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Backyard BBQ and Rajun Cajun. The saucy wings are available in 10-, 15- or 20-piece combos, served with carrots and celery, of course.has debuted a limited-release Costa Rica Termico Process coffee featuring intense floral and hibiscus notes. The coffee also offers deep sweetness and a distinct umami undercurrent. The Termico Process highlighted in the coffee's name process is an experimental roasting approach purported to give the coffee an exceptionally sweet and fruity flavor and make for a balanced cup. The coffee is available at the shop or online.this Friday will debut a new food truck called Sauced on Losoya, which will offer made-to-order, Neopolitan-style pizzas cooked in a hearthstone oven outside the hotel’s front entrance.This Saturday, SA-arealocations will hold a Giving Back Day benefitting San Antonio’s Brighton Center , which offers services for children with developmental delays and disabilities. A portion of breakfast, lunch and dinner proceeds will go directly to the locally based center.San Antonio'srestaurants will unveil a limited-time menu on Sept. 22 that will feature pumpkin-embellished pecan pancakes, lattes and martinis. Also available is pumpkin-spice bacon, which is exactly what it sounds like: three slices of bacon rubbed with pumpkin spice and brown sugar.is celebrating the launch of its new espresso and cold brew smoothie additions with $5 deals on 20-ounce caffeine-spiked blended smoothies before 11 a.m. daily.San Antoniostores are launching a fall menu on Sept. 13. Expect dishes inspired by cooler weather such as a spicy Buffalo chicken pizza, hearty romaine wedge salad, specialty cheesecakes and cocktails.