Little Bites: Jewish New Year, limited-release Costa Rican coffee and more San Antonio food news

The Hayden is recognizing Rosh Hashanah, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk is launching a pizza-based food truck and two eateries are celebrating the start of football season.

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge Willie's Grill has introduced a rash of new wing flavors. - Courtesy Photo / Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Courtesy Photo / Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Willie's Grill has introduced a rash of new wing flavors.
The Current's new Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

click to enlarge The Hayden's will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner. - Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden's will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner.
The Hayden is throwing a Jewish New Year's Party in celebration of Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Adult tickets are $75 per person and include a Kosher four-course meal featuring dishes such as matzo ball soup and braised brisket with noodle kugel, along with wine, tax and gratuity. 4025 Broadway St., (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com.

As college football season gets underway, Maverick Whiskey Distillery is offering hearty eats such as a smash burger, chicken wings and loaded fries on University of Texas at San Antonio game days. The downtown distillery also will air the games on multiple TV screens while patrons guzzle down boozy beverages made with its wares. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

Speaking of football season, area Willie’s Grill & Icehouse locations have released nine new wing flavors and sauces, including Buttery Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub, Backyard BBQ and Rajun Cajun. The saucy wings are available in 10-, 15- or 20-piece combos, served with carrots and celery, of course. Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com.

click to enlarge Shotgun House Roasters' new Costa Rica Termico Process coffee has made its debut. - Courtesy Photo / Shotgun House Roasters
Courtesy Photo / Shotgun House Roasters
Shotgun House Roasters' new Costa Rica Termico Process coffee has made its debut.
Shotgun House Roasters has debuted a limited-release Costa Rica Termico Process coffee featuring intense floral and hibiscus notes. The coffee also offers deep sweetness and a distinct umami undercurrent. The Termico Process highlighted in the coffee's name process is an experimental roasting approach purported to give the coffee an exceptionally sweet and fruity flavor and make for a balanced cup. The coffee is available at the shop or online. 1333 Buena Vista Street, Unit 108, shotgunhouseroasters.com.

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk this Friday will debut a new food truck called Sauced on Losoya, which will offer made-to-order, Neopolitan-style pizzas cooked in a hearthstone oven outside the hotel’s front entrance. 123 Losoya Street, (210) 222-1234, HyattRegencySanAntonio.com.

This Saturday, SA-area P. Terry’s Burger Stand locations will hold a Giving Back Day benefitting San Antonio’s Brighton Center, which offers services for children with developmental delays and disabilities. A portion of breakfast, lunch and dinner proceeds will go directly to the locally based center. Multiple locations, pterrys.com.

San Antonio's Snooze Eatery restaurants will unveil a limited-time menu on Sept. 22 that will feature pumpkin-embellished pecan pancakes, lattes and martinis. Also available is pumpkin-spice bacon, which is exactly what it sounds like: three slices of bacon rubbed with pumpkin spice and brown sugar. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com.

Smoothie King is celebrating the launch of its new espresso and cold brew smoothie additions with $5 deals on 20-ounce caffeine-spiked blended smoothies before 11 a.m. daily. Multiple locations, smoothieking.com.

click to enlarge The new romaine wedge salad is one of the items on Grimaldi’s fall menu. - Courtesy Photo / Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Courtesy Photo / Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
The new romaine wedge salad is one of the items on Grimaldi’s fall menu.
San Antonio Grimaldi’s Pizzeria stores are launching a fall menu on Sept. 13. Expect dishes inspired by cooler weather such as a spicy Buffalo chicken pizza, hearty romaine wedge salad, specialty cheesecakes and cocktails. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

Historic Southtown San Antonio building gutted by 2020 fire could have second life as coffee shop

By Nina Rangel

A coffee shop is headed to this Southtown building gutted in a 2020 blaze.

Full Goods Diner at San Antonio's Pearl complex sets Sept. 22 opening date

By Nina Rangel

Full Goods Diner will open this month in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24

By Nina Rangel

Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located near downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio's CommonWealth Coffeehouse taking over former Rosella location on Jones Avenue

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

A sign advertises CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery as the next tenant of this restaurant space on East Jones Avenue.

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

