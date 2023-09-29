BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Little Bites: Taco Booklets, tequila festivals and delivery partnerships

Tex-Mex staple Teka Molino has introduced what it claims are the city's first puffy breakfast tacos.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 10:29 am

Taco Cabana is bringing back coupon booklets offering deals on its food.
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana is bringing back coupon booklets offering deals on its food.
The Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Shake Shack has unveiled a partnership with Favor Delivery, owned by San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B, which will allow users in Texas to order Shake Shack’s full menu on-demand through the Favor app. Additionally, the fast-food chain will donate $1 to the Southern Smoke Foundation for every order placed on the app through the end of October. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com.

Speaking of Favor, San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Teka Molino and the delivery service have partnered to introduce what they're calling the city's first-ever breakfast puffy tacos. The tacos became available beginning Wednesday Sept. 26. The two businesses have pledged to donate $1 from every puffy taco delivery to the San Antonio Food Bank until the end of 2023. Multiple locations, Teka Molino.com.

Taco Cabana is bringing back its “Taco Treats For A Cause” Halloween-themed coupon booklets this fall. The booklets, which include coupons good for five free bean and cheese tacos, will be available for purchase for just $2 at all Texas Taco Cabana locations starting Friday, Sept. 29, and the offer will run through Tuesday, Oct. 31. All proceeds from booklet sales will be go to five Texas children's hospitals, according to officials with the San Antonio-based chain. Multiple locations, tacocabana.com.
The Tower of the Americas stands tall on a blue bird day.
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
The Tower of the Americas stands tall on a blue bird day.
 On Saturday Oct. 7, tequila and taco lovers will convene at the Tower of the Americas for the first-ever Tequila and Mezcal Festival. The event will bring together dozens of top-shelf tequila brands, and over 30 mixology stations serving up 72 specialty cocktails to sample, according to the event's website. The three-hour event will also feature live music by Culture Jam and a special appearance by Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones. A taco bar with options including tinga chicken, carnitas and chili-lime shrimp will complement the drinks. 739 E. César E. Chávez Blvd. Tickets are available on the Tower of the Americas website and run $70-$95.

