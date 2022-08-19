Local couple to open new jazz bar Versa to open in San Antonio's St. Paul Square this fall

Instagram / vinnyeyev
Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.
Versa — the second joint venture for local couple Vinny Guerrero and Jonabelle Timms — will open this fall, bringing live jazz to the basement of newly-opened Vice Coffee
, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The couple opened St. Paul Square businesses Beauty Haus — an inclusive beauty studio — in October of 2021 and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice in June of 2022, the latest tenants in a movement to revitalize the area. Now they're aiming to do more of that with live music, cocktails and events in the upcoming venue.
“It's going to be a jazz bar and a music venue and event center as well in the evening, so we can finally host the events that we dream about having,” Timms told the Business Journal
.
Music fans will be able to enjoy jazz music and a cocktail downstairs at the new venture, while patrons looking for a more laid-back experience can snag a latte at coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice. Guerrero and Timms also anticipate welcoming various events once Versa opens, ranging from live music to poetry, the Business Journal reports
.
Versa is expected to open this fall.
