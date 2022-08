Local couple to open new jazz bar Versa to open in San Antonio's St. Paul Square this fall

Instagram / vinnyeyev Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.

Versa — the second joint venture for local couple Vinny Guerrero and Jonabelle Timms — will open this fall, bringing live jazz to the basement of newly-opened Vice Coffee The couple opened St. Paul Square businesses Beauty Haus — an inclusive beauty studio — in October of 2021 and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice in June of 2022, the latest tenants in a movement to revitalize the area. Now they're aiming to do more of that with live music, cocktails and events in the upcoming venue.“It's going to be a jazz bar and a music venue and event center as well in the evening, so we can finally host the events that we dream about having,” Timms told theMusic fans will be able to enjoy jazz music and a cocktail downstairs at the new venture, while patrons looking for a more laid-back experience can snag a latte at coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice. Guerrero and Timms also anticipate welcoming various events once Versa opens, ranging from live music to poetry, theVersa is expected to open this fall.