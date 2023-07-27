LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Mediterranean favorite Chef’s Table to open coffee shop, bakery in San Antonio’s Medical Center

Turkish Delight is slated to open on or around Nov. 1.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 12:05 pm

Turkish Delight, a new coffee shop and bakery, is slated to open this fall. - Facebook / chefstable.satx
The owner of Medical Center standby Chef's Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill now has a new coffee shop and bakery in the works.

Turkish Delight, also located in the Northwest San Antonio strip center, will make its debut in early November and specialize in Turkish coffee, patisserie and baklava, according to a Facebook post displaying the new business’ colorful signage. The new spot will occupy a former Starbucks space at 1546 Babcock Road.

Owner Ibrahim Karabiyi, a native of Turkey, launched Chef’s Table in 2021, and it quickly gained a following for its flavorful Mediterranean offerings.

Chef’s Table closed for most of the month of May to make renovations, and reopened May 27, according to online posts from the business. It’s open 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. every day but Sunday.

