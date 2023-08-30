Naco Mexican Eatery to open third brick-and-mortar spot near San Antonio's Pearl

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Naco Mexican Eatery Naco Mexican Eatery owners Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada.

Husband-and-wife team Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez will expand their Naco Mexican Eatery brand in October with a new location near San Antonio's Pearl complex.The new brick-and-mortar eatery, Naco Grayson, will open on — you guessed it — West Grayson, near Go Fish Wine Bar and Velvet Taco. The menu will feature the couple’s take on interior Mexican fare, including tacos, tortas and chilaquiles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The upcoming location will be the brand’s third.Naco Grayson is going into the lower level at SA Yacht Club, a new development of four adapted shipping containers. Other tenants include Bexar Goods, Sari Sari and Sippy’s Beer and Wine, Naco Grayson's owners officials. The restaurant will offer patio seating and a pickup window for to-go orders.“We are very grateful to expand into this new location and continue to share our food that includes our own family flavors,” Martinez said in statement. “We can’t wait to bring Naco to this area and work alongside the other tenants at SA Yacht Club.”Naco Mexican Eatery opened first as a mobile kitchen more than five years ago. It then expanded in 2021 with a brick-and-mortar location at Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development.Estrada and Martinez didn't reveal an exact opening date for their third location. However, it's expected to operate 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.