New nightspot The Rose has opened in downtown San Antonio

The new tavern took over the space that formerly housed Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar.

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 1:40 pm

A new downtown nightspot called The Rose of San Antonio is slinging "handcrafted cocktails and delectable small bites" in the space that formerly housed Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar, according to social media posts from its management.

The Rose — its name is presumably a nod to the country music classic "San Antonio Rose" — officially opened April 23, according to the business' Facebook page.

In addition to serving beer, wine and cocktails, the venue includes an area for live music. Photos on the Facebook page show food options including burrata and flatbreads along with charcuterie and cheese boards.

The Rose is located at 420 E. Houston St. It's open 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 5 p.m.-midnight Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

