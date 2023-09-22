New San Antonio honky tonk Blayne's opening above Francis Bogside

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / @TXTroubleMaker St. Paul Square venue Blayne's will regularly book live music and feature a honky tonk vibe.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / @TXTroubleMaker Blayne's will feature a stage and large dance floor.

St. Paul Square now has its own honky tonk.Bar developer Steve Mahoney's latest venture, Blayne's, will open Friday in the same east-of-downtown building that houses his Irish pub Francis Bogside and wine bar Annie's. The second-floor venue will feature a full bar and a kitchen.Named after Blayne Tucker — the late owner of The Mix on the St. Mary's Strip — the new bar will regularly book live music and features a stage and sizable dance floor. Tucker died late last year at age 42 after leading a national effort to help music venues survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We named Blayne’s in honor of a dear friend whose impact in San Antonio is nothing short of extraordinary,” Mahoney said in an emailed statement. “We hope to continue his efforts and support live music in the city, and are excited to officially open to the public.”

Blayne's kitchen will be focused on Tex-Mex faves given an international twist, according to Mahoney. Example dishes include Red Curry Short Rib Mini Tacos, Southwest Eggrolls and Smoked Barbacoa Pizza.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / @TXTroubleMaker Blayne's food menu will focus on Tex-Mex items given an international twist.

The venue will open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature a live set by San Antonio rock act The Babylonz. DJ Guero Vaquero will spin until closing time.Blayne's normal operating hours will be 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.