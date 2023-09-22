New San Antonio honky tonk Blayne's opening above Francis Bogside

Bar developer Steve Mahoney's latest venture, Blayne's, will open Friday in the same east-of-downtown building that houses his Irish pub Francis Bogside and wine bar Annie's. The second-floor venue will feature a full bar and a kitchen.
“We named Blayne’s in honor of a dear friend whose impact in San Antonio is nothing short of extraordinary,” Mahoney said in an emailed statement. “We hope to continue his efforts and support live music in the city, and are excited to officially open to the public.”
Blayne's kitchen will be focused on Tex-Mex faves given an international twist, according to Mahoney. Example dishes include Red Curry Short Rib Mini Tacos, Southwest Eggrolls and Smoked Barbacoa Pizza.The venue will open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature a live set by San Antonio rock act The Babylonz. DJ Guero Vaquero will spin until closing time.
Blayne's normal operating hours will be 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
