Nola Brunch & Beignets may open new San Antonio location

The head chef at Nola is listed as the tenant on a lease in San Antonio's Museum Reach area.

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Nola Brunch & Beignets is located at 720 E. Mistletoe Ave. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Nola Brunch & Beignets is located at 720 E. Mistletoe Ave.
Popular breakfast and mimosa spot Nola Brunch & Beignets may be opening a new location in San Antonio’s fast-growing Museum Reach area, San Antonio Culture Map reports, citing a state regulatory filing.

It remains unclear whether the spot at 1101 Broadway — right across from Maverick Park — will be a second location for Nola, or if the restaurant will be relocating from its current location right off the St. Mary’s Strip.

The restaurant’s owner, Third Coast Kitchens, didn't immediately respond to the Current’s request for comment. However, Nola executive chef Melissa Villanueva is listed as the tenant on the lease at 1101 Broadway, according to Culture Map.

Nola started out as a food truck dubbed Where Y’at before opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 720 E Mistletoe Ave. The spot owned by Pieter and Susan Sypesteyn has become well known for its wide array of mimosas and lemon cream beignets.

