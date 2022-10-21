Pop-Tarts and Tajín to release collaboration kit for spice lovers of San Antonio and beyond

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Pop-Tarts
Spicy, shakeable condiment Tajín has partnered with toaster pastry giant Pop-Tarts for what the brands are calling a limited-edition "Crazy Bueno" kit.
Tajín, of course, is the puro, piquant and puckery powder that fans obsessively sprinkle on their favorite fruits, veggies and snacks. But on Pop-Tarts? Really?
Apparently so, Tajín officials say.
"Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust,” Director of Tajín USA Javier Leyva said in a release.
Okie doke. Not a combination that would have sprung to mind if you asked us, but they didn’t, so here we are.
The kit is being touted as a “choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors,” which will allow fortitudinous foodies to dress fruity Pop-Tarts flavors — such as Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler — with Tajín's popular Clásico Seasoning or its new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce.
The kit will be available for purchase exclusively through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store
and on the Pop-Tarts website
. Limited quantities of the $10 kits will drop Tuesday, Oct. 25 and be sold through Thursday, Oct. 27, while supplies last.
