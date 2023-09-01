BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Popular Mexican street food concept Milpa to relocate to San Antonio's East Side

The upcoming cozy eatery at 419 S. Hackberry St. is slated to open sometime in mid-November.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 11:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Jesse Kuykendall's vibrant take on Mexican street foods will soon be available on the East Side. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Chef Jesse Kuykendall's vibrant take on Mexican street foods will soon be available on the East Side.
Fans of acclaimed chef Jesse Kuykendall’s thoughtful take on Mexican street foods will soon be able to enjoy them once again. The restaurant is slated to take over the space that formerly housed East Side coffee shop The Pour Box.

Kuykendall — or Chef Kirk, as they’re known to friends, family and fans — is planning to open the cozy eatery at 419 S. Hackberry St. sometime in mid-November. It will offer about a dozen seats inside, as well as patio seating, in a small building adjacent to longtime watering hole Dakota East Side Ice House.

Milpa began as a food truck in 2021, doing out Kirk’s take on tacos, quesadillas, pozole and arroz con leche, all inspired by their family recipes, travels and experiences growing as a chef.

“The menu is focused on overlooked street foods in Mexico, street foods I was introduced to by my mom on our travels growing up,” Kuykendall told the Current back in 2021. “I have so many memories of my mom cooking for us, and I’m looking forward to sharing those through this menu.”

Kuykendall splits their time between Milpa and Ocho, the onsite restaurant at the boutique Hotel Havana downtown. In May of 2021, Kirk became the first San Antonio chef to win the Food Network contest Chopped.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chipotle opens new San Antonio-area store with drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

By Nina Rangel

Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,

Pair of San Antonio pastry pros prepare for spooky Food Network debut Sept. 11

By Nina Rangel

Adesuwa Elaiho (left) and Mandi Del Toro will will bring their wealth of knowledge to the competition show.

Stout House to join tenants at new South San Antonio La Picosa development

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Stout House will open its seventh area location next year.

Naco Mexican Eatery to open third brick-and-mortar spot near San Antonio's Pearl

By Nina Rangel

Naco Mexican Eatery owners Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us