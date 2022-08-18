Salud! San Antonio Beer Week returns after two-year hiatus

Instagram / sabeerweek
Each year, San Antonio Beer Week features a collaboration beer crafted by area brewers.
After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Beer Week will return in 2022 with several brew-focused events, including a new partnership with the Current’s
annual Beer Festival at Crockett Park.
This year’s suds-soaked iteration of the weeklong celebration will take place Oct. 15-22, featuring parties, tours, pub crawls, tastings and a collaboration beer crafted by area brewers. Beer Fest — which takes place Oct. 15 at downtown’s Crockett park — will kick off the festivities.
“We are excited to celebrate the craft breweries of San Antonio,” San Antonio Beer Week board member and Second Pitch Beer Co. Sales Manager Paige Martin said in a release. “Beer made here is world-class and we want to showcase that talent.”
Established in 2011, San Antonio Beer Week aims to promote familiarity with local and independent craft breweries and increase the visibility of the Alamo City's diverse beer community through events and education.
More details surrounding Beer Week events are forthcoming. Event officials encourage local beer nerds to keep an eye on the SABW website for updates
.
