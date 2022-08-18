Salud! San Antonio Beer Week returns after two-year hiatus

This year's event includes a new partnership with the Current’s annual Beer Festival at Crockett Park.

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 2:10 pm

Each year, San Antonio Beer Week features a collaboration beer crafted by area brewers. - Instagram / sabeerweek
Instagram / sabeerweek
Each year, San Antonio Beer Week features a collaboration beer crafted by area brewers.
After a two-year hiatus, San Antonio Beer Week will return in 2022 with several brew-focused events, including a new partnership with the Current’s annual Beer Festival at Crockett Park.

This year’s suds-soaked iteration of the weeklong celebration will take place Oct. 15-22, featuring parties, tours, pub crawls, tastings and a collaboration beer crafted by area brewers. Beer Fest — which takes place Oct. 15 at downtown’s Crockett park — will kick off the festivities.

“We are excited to celebrate the craft breweries of San Antonio,” San Antonio Beer Week board member and Second Pitch Beer Co. Sales Manager Paige Martin said in a release. “Beer made here is world-class and we want to showcase that talent.”

Established in 2011, San Antonio Beer Week aims to promote familiarity with local and independent craft breweries and increase the visibility of the Alamo City's diverse beer community through events and education.

More details surrounding Beer Week events are forthcoming. Event officials encourage local beer nerds to keep an eye on the SABW website for updates.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

