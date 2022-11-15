San Antonio airport welcomes chef Johnny Hernandez’s third restaurant concept: Super Bien

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Johnny Hernandez Johnny Hernandez is welcoming guests to his third concept inside San Antonio International Airport.

On Tuesday, San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez began welcoming guests to Super Bien, his third concept inside San Antonio International Airport.The new eatery offers Tex-Mex favorites from Hernandez's Alamo City childhood, including breakfast tacos and his signature crispy taco bowls. It also serves up coffee from Vera Cruz, Mexican beers, margaritas and agua frescas.The new spot held its grand opening Tuesday afternoon, which included a piñata breaking ceremony and a live painting exhibit by local artist Claudio Aguillon. A colorful Aguillon mural celebrating Día de los Muertos will adorn the restaurant.Hernandez’s La Gloria and The Frutería, both located in the airport’s Terminal A, have been feeding travelers since 2013.