San Antonio-area breweries holding two-day festival in support of Uvalde this weekend

Instagram / banderabrewery
Bandera Brewery's two-day beer festival will support a fund for families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
Bandera Brewery has rallied more than 30 area craft-beer producers for a festival raising money for the families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting
.
The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at Bandera Brewery's facility an hour northwest of San Antonio. Attendees will be able to buy tickets for samples from participating breweries including Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Free Roam Brewing Co., Roadmap Brewing Co., Black Laboratory Brewing and Mad Pecker Brewing, among others.
All proceeds go to the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund, which benefits families of those slain in the Uvalde shooting, according to organizers.
“A lot of my customers and close friends are from Uvalde, and hearing their stories and grief brought me to tears. I felt I needed to do something to help aid in some way,” Bandera Brewery co-owner Johnny Oliver said in a release. “I contacted the First State Bank of Uvalde and [the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission] about hosting a beer festival fundraiser event where 100% of the proceeds goes toward the Robb Memorial Fund; both enthusiastically jumped on board.”
Oliver said the TABC expedited and approved the event permit, at which point Bandera Marketing Director Daniel Tucker began making phone calls. The support “was, and still is, overwhelming,” Oliver added.
The fest also will include raffles of items donated by local businesses including a private movie experience at Alamo Drafthouse, a private concert with singer-songwriter Walt Wilkins and wares from local artists. Bandera-based rock band The Regimes will play a special acoustic set for the event, and rock country band Without Image and acoustic singer-songwriter Jennifer D'Spain will also provide tunes.
Saturday from 2-3 p.m., three-time World Series Champion pitcher Jeremy Affeldt, owner of Boerne's Free Roam Brewing Co., will be onsite signing autographs and taking pictures for donations.
The family- and pet-friendly event will run noon to 6 p.m. both days, or until the beer is gone, organizers said. Food from local eateries will be available as well.
Bandera Brewery is located at 3540 Highway 16 South, in Bandera. Businesses looking to participate or donate items for the raffle can contact the brewery directly
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.