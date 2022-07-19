San Antonio-area's Rough Diamond Brewery will permanently close at end of month

Instagram / roughdiamondbrewery
Rough Diamond Brewery opened in 2018.
Spring Branch's Rough Diamond Brewery will serve its last growler of cold beer on July 31, according to an emailed confirmation from the company.
Set near the picturesque pair of hills locals refer to as the “Twin Sisters,” Rough Diamond opened in August 2018. It specialized in handcrafted beers with rich aromas and unique palate notes.
Local craft beer fans began speculating about a possible closure this March when the brewery site was listed for sale
. On Tuesday, a representative of the business confirmed its planned closure.
“Yes, unfortunately the rumors are true,” Rough Diamond said in emailed statement. “We are permanently closing. July 31 is our last day open.”
Located about an hour north of downtown San Antonio, the brewery occupies 6.5 acres and includes 18,000 square feet of production and warehouse space along with a patio and a stage.
The now inactive real estate listing included a $2.4 million asking price.
Through July 31, Rough Diamond will be open 2–7 p.m. Thursday, 1-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday. It’s located at 101 Kendalia Circle in Spring Branch.
