San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. and Twang partner on pickle michelada beer

Six-packs of the limited offering are available now in area groceries, bars and restaurants.

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:33 am

Twang and Alamo Beer Co.'s new spicy, tomato-based pickle beer, Special Dill-ivery Miche. - INSTAGRAM / ALAMOBEERCO
Instagram / alamobeerco
Twang and Alamo Beer Co.'s new spicy, tomato-based pickle beer, Special Dill-ivery Miche.
San Antonio-based brands Alamo Beer Co. and Twang have unveiled a spicy, tomato-based pickle beer dubbed Special Dill-ivery Miche. 

The craft brewer and beer-salt company joined forces to develop the pre-made michelada, which features a light lager doctored with dill, vegetable juices, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and ancho chilis, according to tasting notes. The concoction clocks in at a mild 4% ABV.

Six-packs of the limited offering are available in grocery stores across San Antonio, and some area bars and restaurants offer the cans. It's also available at the brewery's Alamo Beer Hall, 202 Lamar St.

