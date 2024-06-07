San Antonio-based Ricos Products hosting third annual Rollercade Retro Roll

Instagram / ricosproducts
Ricos Products will host its annual Retro Roll skating fundraiser June 8.
San Antonio snack foods institution Ricos Products will host its annual Retro Roll skating fundraiser this Saturday to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The event features family-friendly skating, snacks, photo ops, a raffle, caricatures, face painting and other activities, according to details shared by the company. The event will take over the Rollercade at 223 Recoleta Road from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which aims improve the lives of kids with diabetes. Members of the Liberto family, which operates Ricos, have served on the foundation's board in recent years, company officials said.
Ricos manufactures cheese sauces, ready-to-eat popcorn, sno-cone syrups, tortilla chips, sliced jalapeños and other snacks found at concession stands, movie theaters and stadiums.
Retro Roll tickets run $15-20 and are available at Eventbrite.com
. Each ticket covers a food purchase and skating for the duration of the event.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed