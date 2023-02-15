San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez to reopen Southtown's Casa Hernán as a Mexican cantina

The new venture will offer botanas, cocktails and tequila in a space featuring Mexican art and bold color schemes.

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Casa Hernán Cantina will open sometime in March.
Instagram / casahernan_southtown
Casa Hernán Cantina will open sometime in March.
San Antonio celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez is again revamping one of his local concepts.

This time, the La Gloria and Burgerteca honcho is focusing his efforts on Southtown private events space Casa Hernán. The venue — located at 411 E. Cevallos Street, near La Tuna Icehouse & Grill — will soon reopen as Casa Hernán Cantina, according to recent social media posts from the chef.

The new drinking and dining spot will offer botanas, cocktails and tequila in a space featuring Mexican art, blown-glass light fixtures and bold color schemes, according to details shared by Hernandez. It's expected to open sometime next month.

When Hernandez first took over the space on Cevallos Street in 2012 — then dubbed Art House Studio — he transformed it into his private residence. Most recently, he had been operating it as specialized space for weddings and private dinners. 

Casa Hernán Cantina is the restauranteur's latest move to breathe new life into an existing concept.

In 2021, Hernandez shut down breakfast and lunch haven La Frutería to facilitate a months-long renovation process. It reopened as The Frutería-Botanero, offering lighter appetizers and snacks, refreshing happy hours and trendy dinners.

