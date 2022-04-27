San Antonio chefs team up for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month dinner

click to enlarge
Screenshot / Google Maps
Dashi, located at 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive, is owned by chef Kristina Zhao.
Acclaimed San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao and Jian Li will partner with culinary power couple Susan and Pieter Sypesteyn on an 18-course Pan-Asian dinner to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The Monday, May 2 dinner will commemorate the influence and contributions of Asian Americans to the San Antonio community, via eats, entertainment and wine and cocktail pairings. It will take place at Zhao’s new-ish eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar.
The event will feature collaborative dishes that marry Zhao’s Asian heritage with Susan Sypesteyn’s Cambodian background. Along with Dashi, Zhao helms longtime Chinese eatery Sichuan House.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Golden Wat Noodle House
Susan Sypesteyn’s Cambodian background will serve as inspiration for many dishes.
The Sypesteyns are behind NOLA Brunch & Beignets and ran the short-lived Golden Wat Noodle House
, which featured Cambodian dishes from Susan's childhood with a regional U.S. twist.
Dinner guests can expect savory takes such as Cambodian beef “carpaccio” with herbs and veggies and Korean fried chicken and spinach salad. Desserts will include modern expressions of Filipino treats such as ube (purple potato) cheesecake and black sesame mochi muffins.
Along with the feast, the event will include a tribute to Zhao’s father, who 25 years ago launched San Antonio ethnic grocery Asia Market. His “virtue, dedication and unwavering perseverance are the strength and foundations of Dashi and Sichuan House,” Zhao said in an April Instagram post.
Tickets to the collaborative dinner
are $195 and include all courses, paired drinks plus a gratuity. Guests will also be privy to performances by the San Antonio Chinese Orchestra and the Red Shoes Dance Team.
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar is located at 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive. Happy hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will commence at 7 p.m.
