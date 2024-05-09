LAST CALL FOR SA FLAVOR TICKETS! JOIN US 5/9

San Antonio home cook to appear on PBS show The Great American Recipe

Jon Hinojosa, a founding director of the San Antonio nonprofit Say Sí, is one of eight competitors on the series.

By on Thu, May 9, 2024 at 11:41 am

San Antonio home cook Jon Hinojosa will appear on The Great American Recipe, a PBS cooking competition.
Facebook / Jon C Hinojosa
San Antonio home cook Jon Hinojosa will appear on The Great American Recipe, a PBS cooking competition.
San Antonio resident Jon Hinojosa, a founding director of the San Antonio nonprofit Say Sí, will appear on the latest season of PBS cooking competition show The Great American Recipe.

The avid home cook shared the news on Facebook Tuesday, noting that Season 3 debuts Friday, June 17.

"I am a new contestant on @pbs season 3 of The Great American Recipe," his post read. "It was one of the best times of my life, I can't wait to share my recipes and introduce you to my new best friends!"

The Great American Recipe highlights the multiculturalism that makes cuisines unique across the United States, according to the PBS website. Each season allows eight home cooks from different regions to highlight signature recipes in front of a panel of celebrity chefs.

The season's winner will have a recipe featured on the cover of the companion book The Great American Recipe Cookbook.
Hinojosa often photos of his meals on his Facebook page.
Facebook / Jon C Hinojosa
Hinojosa often photos of his meals on his Facebook page.
Hinojosa's nonprofit Say Sí advocates for marginalized youths through arts and culture programs. He often photos of his meals on his Facebook page.

The eight-episode series will run at 8 p.m. on KLRN in San Antonio.

May 1, 2024

