San Antonio home cook to appear on PBS show The Great American Recipe

San Antonio home cook Jon Hinojosa will appear on The Great American Recipe, a PBS cooking competition.
San Antonio resident Jon Hinojosa, a founding director of the San Antonio nonprofit Say Sí, will appear on the latest season of PBS cooking competition show The Great American Recipe
The avid home cook shared the news on Facebook Tuesday, noting that Season 3 debuts Friday, June 17.
"I am a new contestant on @pbs season 3 of The Great American Recipe
," his post read. "It was one of the best times of my life, I can't wait to share my recipes and introduce you to my new best friends!"
The Great American Recipe
highlights the multiculturalism that makes cuisines unique across the United States, according to the PBS website
. Each season allows eight home cooks from different regions to highlight signature recipes in front of a panel of celebrity chefs.
The season's winner will have a recipe featured on the cover of the companion book The Great American Recipe Cookbook
Hinojosa often photos of his meals on his Facebook page.
Hinojosa's nonprofit Say Sí
advocates for marginalized youths through arts and culture programs. He often photos of his meals on his Facebook page.
The eight-episode series will run at 8 p.m. on KLRN in San Antonio.
